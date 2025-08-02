As July closed out, Bitcoin suffered a notable pullback as it corrected to approximately $113K – a decline of several thousand dollars from mid-month highs north of $123K.

Despite the setback, the market watchers remain bullish about the world’s largest crypto asset’s prospects for the year-end.

$115K Now, $150K Soon?

As Bitcoin mining enters the second half of 2025, the sector’s fundamentals remain strong, but the room for errors is shrinking. The analytics team at Bitcoin yield protocol TeraHash predicts that the crypto asset will trade between $130,000 and $150,000 by year-end, if the ETF inflows remain and the macroeconomic backdrop remains consistent.

In a statement to CryptoPotato, TeraHash said that several factors are at play. The Federal Reserve’s expected rate cut in September, along with regulatory clarity from the SEC, CFTC, and the full implementation of Europe’s MiCA framework in Q4, are expected to play a crucial role in shaping market sentiment.

“On-chain, hashrate is expected to reach ~1.2 ZH/s, with mining difficulty climbing toward 140T, driven by large-scale deployment of next-gen ASICs and geographic expansion into energy-advantaged regions such as Paraguay, Oman, and parts of Africa. But as costs rise and competition accelerates, miners without efficient hardware or access to low-cost energy will struggle to remain profitable.”

At the same time, Hashrate-as-a-Service (HaaS) offerings are gaining traction among institutional investors, as they provide a lower-risk avenue to gain mining exposure. As the post-halving environment increasingly favors scale and strategic execution, the latter half of 2025 will test miners’ adaptability.

“Bitcoin mining in late 2025 is about precision, adaptability, and staying ahead in a system that grows more competitive with every block.”

Jaw-Dropping BTC Prediction

While a certain cohort of investors has resorted to profit-taking, long-term bullish sentiment remains intact. For instance, Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors came up with an even bolder prediction that Bitcoin would reach $250,000 by year-end. Prominent Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper also believes that the crypto asset could hit that milestone.

Amid all the furor, financial giant Charles Schwab, as well as billionaire CEO of Galaxy Digital Mike Novogratz, predict that Bitcoin could reach $1 million by the end of 2025.