Four in a Row: Will XRP Buck Its Bearish August Streak?

XRP has not enjoyed the past four editions of August - will the trend change in 2026?

The broader crypto market posted some much-needed gains in July, and Ripple’s cross-border token extended a very impressive streak that began in 2020.

However, the new month is already here, and the past four Augusts weren’t very bullish for the asset. Can XRP defy its painful August performance, or is another leg down looming?

7 in a Row

Before we get to the four-in-a-row streak for August, let’s examine XRP’s most bullish one. Data from CryptoRank shows that the cross-border token has just equaled its best performance in terms of monthly gains. With the July 2026 edition coming with a minor 3% increase, this meant that eight Julys since 2014 (the first one after the asset saw the light of day) have been in the green out of 13. The only other month that has seen similar increases is April.

What’s even more favorable for the relationship between the altcoin and July, though, is its consecutive streak. As the subheading of this paragraph suggests, XRP managed to close its seventh July in a row with gains. This trend extends to July 2020, when the token skyrocketed by over 48%.

Other honorable mentions in terms of July gains came in 2023 (47.6%), 2024 (31.2%), and 2025 (35%). 2026’s minor 3% increase is quite modest, and in fact, it’s the lowest gain of all previous green Julys. The reason is the ongoing bear market, global uncertainty, inflation fears, and a few raging wars.

Nevertheless, Ripple’s coin still managed to rebound slightly from the June dump, when it plummeted by over 22%.

And Now The Bad News

Let’s get straight to it – the past four editions of the eighth month of the year have been in the red for XRP. In 2022, the asset fell by 13.6%. It dumped a lot harder a year later, losing 26.6% of its value. More modest but still red Augusts followed, with a 9.17% decline in 2024 and an 8.15% drop in 2025.

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History shows that only four out of the 13 Augusts on record have ended higher for the cross-border token. Two of those brought massive gains: a 52% surge in 2017 and a massive 60% rise in 2021. Both of those took place during a bull market, something we are clearly not experiencing at the moment. Separately, the median data shows a 6.57% decline throughout previous Augusts, which is in stark contrast to the 6.91% gain for July.