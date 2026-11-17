As SEC chair in 2023, Gensler flagged herding around a few AI models as the crisis risk. Now he points at debt, expecting neoclouds to see bankruptcies first.

Former SEC Chair Gary Gensler told CNN in an interview published on Monday that the AI boom will likely end in a recession before the 2028 election.

Gensler said the boom is already a bubble. He said Big Tech companies are spending five times as much in 2026 as they did three years ago. Railroads, electricity in the 1920s and the internet in the 1990s all went from boom to downturn after infrastructure was funded ahead of revenue, he said.

He expects this downturn to match the dot-com crash of the early 2000s in size. He does not expect it to be as harsh as the 2008 financial crisis.

“The only question is if it’s a soft recession or something more dramatic,” Gensler said.

Gensler ran the SEC from 2021 to 2025. He told the Financial Stability Oversight Council in December 2023 that AI could sit at the center of a “future financial crisis”, stating his concern then was herding, with many firms acting on the same signal from one AI model. He returned to MIT to focus on AI and finance days after leaving the agency.

Neocloud Bankruptcies

Likewise, Gensler said the first failures would come at neoclouds. These are basically companies that lease specialized AI computing power to developers, and some of those companies are built on heavy debt, he added.

“The major companies will survive. It’s these neocloud companies where we’re going to see some breakage and bankruptcies,” Gensler said.

He also questioned why lenders were extending so much credit to the sector, and predicted history would show they lent too much, too quickly. Gensler added that circular deals and off-balance-sheet financing make it hard to see how much risk is building.

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has also warned about that debt. He compared the AI buildout to the 2008 housing crisis, arguing that the bubble sits in the borrowing behind data centers.

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In October, BitMine Chairman Tom Lee tied a slide in crypto to a selloff in AI stocks. He said the selloff in chip and memory makers spread to South Korea and Taiwan, where crypto is widely held. AI stocks faced fears of a data center crackdown after Democrats won the November 3 midterms, CNN reported. Then, last week, Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s chief executive.

Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, said he sees air coming out of the bubble and does not expect it to burst. He called Gensler’s warning a plausible scenario. Yardeni noted that chipmakers’ price-to-earnings ratios have fallen below the broader market’s.