Forget NVIDIA: The Real Market Fallout Could Be Hiding in These 5 Stocks

NVIDIA’s leadership crisis sent massive shockwaves throughout Wall Street, but the biggest consequences might as well extend well beyond the leading chipmaker itself.

Investors are now questioning the future of the AI giant, but several other technology stocks could face significant volatility, while some competitors might find unexpected opportunity.

It Goes Beyond Jensen Huang

Controversy surrounding NVIDIA intensified after reports of CEO Jensen Huang’s extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman suspected by US intelligence of having ties to Chinese intelligence. Of course, those allegations remain heavily disputed.

As CryptoPotato reported, Huang resigned on November 12th after being CEO since the company’s founding in 1993.

The departure brought an end to his leadership at the tech giant, with Colette Kress stepping in as an interim CEO.

This turmoil came in a rather challenging time for the company, the shares of which suffered substantial losses amid growing uncertainty over the sustainability of the broader AI investment boom.

NVIDIA is one of the most dominant participants in the AI industry, and it has a central role in powering its infrastructure, meaning that the recent developments raised serious concerns that the fallout could spread well beyond the firm, which it mostly did.

The Winners: AMD and Broadcom?

NVDA shares are trading at a 25% discount compared to their price a month ago and are down 6% over the past five days alone.

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But as this goes on, two potential beneficiaries emerge. Namely, these are Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Broadcom (AVGO).

AMD is undoubtedly NVIDIA’s largest competitor when it comes to AI accelerators. The firm has obviously become more attractive to investors as major tech companies are becoming increasingly concerned with NVIDIA’s leadership transition, which is evident in its stock price. AMD gained 13% in the past 5 days alone and is down only 5% during the last month.

With its custom AI chips, Broadcom offers another alternative, particularly for tech giants seeking more tailored control over their infrastructure. Its stock performance is even more impressive – it’s up a similar 13% over the past five days but is also gaining 1% on the month.

Where the Risk Could Spread

Looking at the heatmaps, though, it’s clear that the losers are likely to be more than the winners. CoreWeave, for instance, a major AI cloud infrastructure provider with significant ties to NVIDIA, could be facing heightened scrutiny over its dependence on continued financing and investment.

TSM, on the other hand, manufactures NVIDIA’s advanced chips and could also face pressure if demand expectations weaken due to a shift in investor perception of NVIDIA’s market positioning.

Micron Technology (MU) is another major supplier of memory used in AI hardware, and it could be vulnerable to a broader slowdown when it comes to spending for data centers, should the fallout continue spreading.

It’s worth noting, though, that the three stocks are performing positively throughout the past week of trading, but remain considerably lower compared to their valuation from a month ago.

Importantly, NVIDIA’s leadership crisis doesn’t automatically imply a weaker order flow for any of the above companies, but the larger concern is whether investors will start questioning the aggressive w