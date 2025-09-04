After heightened volatility, Bitcoin is trading above $110,800. But analysts warn the asset’s next move will depend less on ETF flows and more on a tug-of-war between Asian and US liquidity.

Data suggest that regional flows are playing a far greater role than ETF headlines in shaping Bitcoin’s short-term trajectory.

Bitcoin’s True Catalyst

According to the latest report shared by CryptoQuant, on-chain and exchange data make this pattern clear. Asia often lights the initial spark with aggressive trading activity, while the United States decides whether that spark ignites into an uninterrupted rally.

Coinbase netflows serve as a reliable proxy for institutional appetite, as consistent outflows indicate long-term accumulation by entities based in the US.

Further validating this is the Coinbase Premium Index (CPI), which measures the price gap between Coinbase’s USD markets and Binance’s USDT pairs. A positive CPI has historically been associated with durable rallies, as it indicates that US demand is actively supporting higher prices.

On the other hand, Binance netflows reveal Asia’s influence, which is often tied to shorter-term sentiment and retail positioning. Heavy inflows usually foreshadow sell pressure, while outflows suggest active dip-buying.

The Korea Premium Index (KPI), widely known as the “Kimchi Premium” tracking Korean market sentiment, is currently pointing to moderate premiums that indicate healthy demand, but readings above 5% often warn of speculative excess. Together, these indicators reveal not a single dominant driver but a constant balance of power.

When US institutional demand and Asian retail enthusiasm align – as reflected in both CPI and KPI flashing green simultaneously – Bitcoin rallies tend to accelerate with global momentum. But when leadership moves between the two regions, markets experience heightened volatility and sharp intraday swings.

This evolving structure challenges the outdated notion that “whales move the market,” demonstrating instead that regional liquidity flows dictate price action.

Looking ahead to Q4, the true catalyst for Bitcoin’s next leg higher will be a decisive positive shift in the Coinbase Premium, coupled with Asia’s continued ability to absorb supply. This synchronization, CryptoQuant believes, could transform sparks into a sustained rally.

Bitcoin Hasn’t Hit Euphoria Yet

Bitcoin’s market sentiment has entered the “faith and optimism” phase, as the Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) indicator currently sits at 0.52, which signals a mid-bull cycle. Previously, this 0.5-0.6 range has triggered accelerated price moves, while peaks in 2013, 2017, and 2021 occurred when NUPL hit 0.7-0.8.

Experts say that while short-term profit-taking could set off corrections, the medium-term outlook points to continued upward momentum. If the pattern repeats, Bitcoin could surge toward the $120,000-$150,000 range. Importantly, the asset has not yet entered the “euphoria” zone.