TL;DR

FLOKI’s cup-and-handle structure signals breakout potential, with $0.0002 as a measured upside target.

Analysts highlight strong accumulation, narrowing Bollinger Bands, and exchange outflows supporting a bullish breakout case.

Robinhood listing expands FLOKI’s retail reach, while on-chain data suggests reduced selling pressure is building.

FLOKI Holds Near Key Support

FLOKI traded at $0.0001 on Tuesday, showing a slight daily dip and a weekly loss of 5%. Volume traded was $95.48 million. Despite the pullback, the daily chart demonstrates a cup-and-handle pattern, commonly associated with the continuation of the uptrend.

Meanwhile, the neckline of $0.00011-$0.000115 has been revisited a number of times. The asset is currently an area above, indicating that buyers are still in play. According to analyst Butterfly, volume on the retest has remained strong, and this is an indication of satisfying accumulation.

#FLOKI is sitting above the cup & handle neckline on the daily timeframe Strong volume confirms that this retest is holding perfectly — smart money is accumulating here Once buying pressure returns, $FLOKI is positioned to BOUNCE toward $0.000200 pic.twitter.com/d71xXPdYvL — Butterfly (@butterfly_chart) August 18, 2025

The handle is forming as a descending channel, a common feature before an upside attempt. A confirmed breakout above the neckline would open the way toward the $0.0002 level, matching the measured move from the pattern.

If support fails, the price could revisit the lower handle boundary near $0.000095. Until then, the neckline remains the key area that keeps the bullish setup intact.

Indicators Point to Consolidation

The Bollinger Bands are narrowing, with the upper band set at 0.000123 and the lower one at 0.000097. FLOKI trades close to $0.000103, sitting just under the mid-band at $0.00011. The constricting range indicates low volatility, which is often depicted prior to a bigger move.

Notably, the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF 20) is -0.06 and reflects weak outflows. The reading has been in the vicinity of the neutral line, which indicates that buying is present, but inflows are not predominant yet.

Additionally, analyst Smith noted that FLOKI’s coil structure is nearly complete, with demand being held by stronger hands. He added that a breakout could trigger a move with targets showing more than 250% upside from current levels.

Exchange Flows and Robinhood Listing

On August 19, FLOKI netflows showed -$117,260, with more tokens being withdrawn from exchanges than deposited. This may indicate lower immediate selling pressure, with stockholders moving assets off exchanges.

At the same time, FLOKI secured a new listing on Robinhood, opening access to more than 25 million users. The addition expands reach for retail investors and places the meme coin alongside other widely traded cryptocurrencies.