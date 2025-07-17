TL;DR

FLOKI breaks out from a falling wedge, gaining 41% in a week with rising trading volume.

Analysts target $0.00027 if the breakout holds, with upside potential beyond current resistance.

FLOKI clears the long-term downtrend line and retests support, signaling possible bullish continuation.

ESMA-approved white paper positions FLOKI for broader EU exchange access under MiCAR regulation.

Price Action Gains Momentum After Breakout

FLOKI (Floki Inu) has shown strong upward movement in recent days. The token was priced at $0.000132 at the time of writing, up 27% in the last 24 hours and 41% over the past week. Trading volume has exceeded $1.16 billion in the same period.

Meanwhile, technical analysts point to a breakout from a falling wedge pattern as the key driver of this move. Javon Marks, a chart analyst, shared a historical view showing that similar wedge formations preceded previous rallies.

“These prices can still be set for a return to the $0.00027 areas,” he wrote.

The chart shows three earlier wedge breakouts, each followed by strong price increases. The current structure appears to mirror those earlier patterns.

$FLOKI (Floki Inu) surges after recently breaking out of a Falling Wedge pattern and these prices can still be set for a return to the $0.00027 areas in another nearly +100% upside! Prices could also break above those levels… https://t.co/IOVzA23B2q pic.twitter.com/rAe9iCpyKB — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) July 16, 2025

Analysts See Uptrend Potential

Javon Marks believes that a move toward $0.00027 is possible if the breakout holds. This would represent nearly 100% growth from current levels. He also suggested that the price could move above that target depending on trading momentum.

“Prices could also break above those levels,” he added.

ZAYK Charts noted that FLOKI has broken a long-term downtrend line and completed a successful retest. On the daily chart, this setup is often seen as an early signal of a new upward trend. FLOKI is now approaching a short-term resistance level near $0.000143. That level is around 7.5% above the current price.

In addition, according to analyst CW, two key resistance levels for FLOKI remain in place at $0.000143 and $0.00028. A move beyond these price points may reduce overhead selling pressure, potentially creating room for a more extended upward trend.

$FLOKI has only two sell walls left at $0.000143 and $0.00028. If they break through, there will be no more resistance. The real bull market will begin. pic.twitter.com/TjmifhzRny — CW (@CW8900) July 17, 2025

Regulatory News Supports Sentiment

One factor helping FLOKI’s recent momentum is its registration with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The meme coin is now the first cryptocurrency with a MiCAR-compliant white paper filed under the EU’s crypto framework.

The white paper was submitted by LCX, a regulated exchange in Europe. The approval gives FLOKI legal clearance to be traded across all MiCAR-compliant platforms in the European Union.