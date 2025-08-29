The digital asset treasury company, Everything Blockchain Inc., is set to become the second publicly-traded entity to adopt an XRP yield-bearing structure created by Flare. As a layer-1 network focused on decentralized finance (DeFi) interoperability, Flare has been focused on expanding institutional adoption for XRP.

A press release sent to CryptoPotato revealed that Everything Blockchain has entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to adopt Flare’s XRP DeFi (XRPFi) framework. This development comes after the Nasdaq-listed energy solutions provider VivoPower International committed $100 million in XRP to the Flare ecosystem.

Everything Blockchain Embraces Flare’s XRPFi

According to Flare, the XRPFi strategy will enable Everything Blockchain to deploy XRP in a compliant manner while earning yield. Flare already uses its smart contract infrastructure to unlock yield-generating opportunities for other traditionally non-yielding assets.

Flare’s institutional-grade XRPFi framework will propel the coin’s emergence as a standard for corporate treasury yield. This will help establish XRP as a productive treasury tool, with solid institutional participation.

“XRP, now a roughly $150 billion asset, has been a cornerstone of digital finance for more than a decade, yet institutions have had few ways to make it productive. Flare changes that by enabling a compliant, on-chain, non-custodial yield framework designed for corporate treasuries. With VivoPower and now Everything Blockchain, public companies are validating that XRPFi is not just a concept but an emerging institutional standard,” said Flare’s co-founder and CEO, Hugo Philion.

From passive Holding to Yield-Bearing

Everything Blockchain will shift from holding XRP as a passive asset to a compliant, yield-bearing strategy. Such a development could affect how public companies approach blockchain participation.

Flare says it is ready to pioneer this shift through its trustless bridging system, FAssets, and decentralized restaking layer Firelight. The two protocols will allow Everything Blockchain to convert XRP to the Flare-native FXRP and allocate it to lending, staking, and liquidity protocols.

“This is about unlocking the true financial utility of digital assets like XRP, not just as speculative holdings, but as yield-bearing instruments that can compound over time. Flare gives us the rails to do this in a way that meets the governance, security, and auditability standards required of public companies,” commented Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc.