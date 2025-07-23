TL;DR

After months of consolidation, Flare is finally breaking out, reclaiming $0.024 support and targeting $0.037 resistance.

Over $776M in FLR are now staked, shrinking supply and boosting long-term holder confidence across the network.

TrustSwap and Team Finance integrations bring new tools for developers building on Flare’s ecosystem.

Clear Breakout After Months of Consolidation

Flare (FLR) has pushed above a long-term descending wedge that had capped prices since early 2025. A breakout was preceded by a period of sideways trading, and it indicated a change in market dynamics.

At the time of writing, FLR traded at $0.02712, reflecting a 68% rise over the past month. Daily trading volume also rocketed, jumping by almost 500% to a total of $102.77 million. Flare’s market capitalization now stands at $1.9 billion, showing renewed participation from both short-term traders and long-term holders.

Meanwhile, the price cleared $0.02426, which now acts as support. The next test comes at $0.02839. If buyers stay in control, targets could stretch to $0.032 and $0.03766 levels that saw heavy interest in late 2024.

Short-term moving averages confirm a shift in trend. The 9-day EMA has crossed over the 21-day line. Directional Movement Index (DMI) signals are also bullish, with +DI at 51.67 and -DI drying up to 38.13. With an early trend developing and the readings at 4.27, the ADX, when it exceeds 20, may firm up.

Network Growth and On-Chain Metrics

Over 38.8 billion FLR tokens are now staked across the network, locking up nearly $776 million in value. Staking remains high, which decreases the liquid supply and promotes long-term holding.

The project’s real-time oracle service, the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO), has expanded its role in powering decentralized data feeds. It now supports 60 live data streams, backed by 85 registered providers. Average block production time remains stable at 1.8 seconds.

Recent Integrations and Market Outlook

As CryptoPotato reported, Flare entered new partnerships with TrustSwap and Team Finance. These platforms give developers tools for raising capital, handling token logistics, and expanding reach during project launches.

Market watchers are now tracking resistance at $0.028 to $0.033. As analyst CW commented,

“The next sell wall for $FLR is $0.028–$0.033.” He added, “A new stage begins with the breakthrough of convergence.”