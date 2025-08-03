That’s what several cryptocurrency market experts and altcoin analysts are predicting for XRP’s price with August already here.

Meanwhile, Ripple Labs continues to expand its business as corporations and even the US government move to add XRP to their digital asset portfolios to balance out their treasuries.

Moreover, the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, DC has done a complete 180-degree about-face since Trump’s reelection. The SEC has shifted from an aggressively and relentlessly hostile stance toward Ripple Labs to one that is cooperative and helpful.

In addition to that, the company is making enormous strides forward in Q3 2025 to expand its borderless payments business for large transactions between big institutions.

XRP Outshines US Stocks in July

It’s a very bullish forward view for XRP prices as August begins, especially compared to returns from US stocks, like the benchmark S&P 500 Index.

July was a big month for the US stock market, which grew to a historic record high level again on Monday, along with the Nasdaq Composite. That’s despite worries over Trump’s tax reforms and global tariff policies.

But XRP holders made significantly greater gains than US stock shareholders in July.

The S&P 500 Index delivered +2.67% gains for the 30 days ending Tuesday, July 29. Meanwhile, XRP’s price flew up on crypto exchanges by over +42%, from $2.20 on Jun. 30 to $3.13 on Jul. 29.

It’s worth noting, though, that both asset classes slashed some of the gains as July ended and on Autva e gust 1 due to political concerns and economic uncertainty.

During most of its history since launching in 1957, S&P 500 Index stocks would typically take four years to deliver those kinds of gains that XRP delivered in 30 consecutive days this summer. That’s not the first time Ripple’s token has given such an incredibly positive performance.

Its average trading price performed similarly this past January, last November, and during the Bitcoin bull markets in 2021 and 2017.

Here are five key factors analysts are weighing, who say XRP is going as high as $5 in the next five months.

1. Altcoin Analyst Predicts $5 XRP By 2026

Altcoin Daily co-founder Aaron Arnold, in an update posted on July 25, explained that he believes XRP is going to $5 and beyond because it’s not merely a currency, but crucially important digital infrastructure for global payments.

He said that Ripple’s new stablecoin, RLUSD, launched in December 2024, will be a primary driver of XRP’s market gains for the rest of this crypto cycle.

Unpopular opinion: Ripple’s RLUSD might be the most underrated stablecoin of 2025 – Went from the #36 stablecoin to #17 ranking in 6 months

-604% growth (2nd fastest YTD)

– $348M in inflows Even more suprising is that of ~83% RLUSD is on Ethereum, not on Ripple. pic.twitter.com/E1qUMjeedc — J.Hackworth (@jphackworth42) June 19, 2025

Every time there’s a transaction on XRP Ledger, some of the XRP is burned to increase scarcity and create price support for the currency.

“Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD is the key,” Arnold said. That’s because XRP is a relatively scarce, supply-limited token, and the growth of RLUSD increases the demand for XRP while leaving it in shorter supply.

RLUSD has already captured a market cap well north of half a billion dollars in July. All other factors equalized, the Ripple stablecoin’s rapid adoption is good business and economics for XRP valuations to continue rising in 2025.

2. XRP Corporate Treasury Race Begins

Meanwhile, as online traders use more XRP to move stablecoins around the blockchain, at least one corporate finance department is raising $20 million in funds to pile up an XRP treasury.

Nature’s Miracle Holdings is a California-based farm tech firm that provides equipment for indoor, greenhouse, and vertical farming operations.

They’re publicly traded in the United States on OTC Markets, with a very small market cap of less than $2 million.

The company announced on 7/23 that it is raising $20 million in an equity finance deal approved by the SEC to stash a corporate XRP treasury. Moreover, that would make it the first non-financial public company to buy a big tranche of XRP.

Nature’s Miracle CEO James Li said you can blame the company’s big strategic pivot on Trump and Congress for creating more regulatory clarity around blockchain with the GENIUS Act.

“We see the huge potential of XRP as it improves the speed and reduces the cost of cross-border payments,” Li said.

3. Ripple Pump Incoming From US Stockpile

BIG: White House to unveil national crypto stockpile report this Wednesday! $XRP rumored to be on the list alongside BTC & ETH. Is XRP becoming a strategic U.S. digital asset? pic.twitter.com/sOywwGNF5S — Xaif Crypto| (@Xaif_Crypto) July 27, 2025

In addition to corporate treasury interest in XRP stockpiles, the US federal government wants its hands on Ripple tokens. In fact, President Trump has specifically named XRP as one of the assets the White House wants to hold in trust for Americans.

The White House’s crypto report on blockchain and the national digital assets stockpile, released on July 30, provides solid support for XRP price levels.

Meanwhile, Americans applying for federal housing loans are now permitted by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to list crypto like XRP as financial assets while holding them, without selling them for cash instead.

So the US government is shaping up to be a massive bull factor in XRP prices for the remainder of 2025, as well as going forward up to 2030 and beyond.

4. Ripple New US Patent: A Threat to SWIFT?

JUST IN: Ripple secures U.S. patent for trust-based, instant cross-border payments—no full network confirmation needed.$XRP might slowly replace SWIFT, offering a faster and more efficient alternative. pic.twitter.com/op8Yn1sfQy — Real World Asset Watchlist (@RWAwatchlist_) July 27, 2025

RippleNet and XRP Ledger are global, borderless, automated payment and financial networks. Across the pond from the US, Ripple is expanding its business in Europe as well.

In July, a representative from Ripple told journalists the company is applying for a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license in Europe for regulatory compliance. Consequently, the company will find it easier to expand its operations in the Eurozone.

Moreover, Ripple got US Patent No. 11,998,003 approved in July for an international payments network that settles much faster than the world’s most popular cross-border payments rails, based out of Belgium, SWIFT.

Running the math on it, if XRP payments using RippleNet and XRP Ledger capture 14% of SWIFT’s market share for daily transaction services, XRP’s price could go to Mars and Jupiter.

5. Bitcoin Bull Run to $150K-200K In 2025

Finally, if Bitcoin’s price rises to $175,000 or $200,000, as many professional market analysts believe it will, it could be an easy ride up for XRP tokens from $3 a token to $5 XRP in 2025.

In fact, XRP’s price gained 518% in just 77 days, the last time Bitcoin rallied 50% from last Nov. 4 to Jan. 20. If it did that again from the current price level, XRP could skyrocket to $19.30.