For the first time in 15 weeks, digital asset investment products saw net weekly outflows $223 million. The week started on a high note as $883 million poured in. Momentum, however, reversed sharply following the FOMC’s hawkish stance and strong US economic data.

Despite Friday’s weaker payroll numbers hinting at a more dovish Fed approach, the overall risk-off mood led to more than $1 billion in outflows that day. Still, considering the past 30 days saw $12.2 billion in inflows – half of all inflows in 2025 so far – this correction seems more like a healthy bout of profit-taking than a bearish pivot.

CoinShares explained that investors may simply be locking in gains after a steady inflow streak. The outflows, while sizable, do not necessarily indicate a broader loss of confidence.

Ethereum Defies Market Panic

According to the latest edition of the “Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report,” Bitcoin experienced the largest outflows amid bearish sentiment and lost $404 million over the week. Still, its year-to-date inflows remain solid at $20 billion, which CoinShares explained as “an understandable dynamic” given the asset’s “sensitivity to monetary policy shifts.”

Ethereum also dipped later in the week but secured its 15th consecutive week of inflows, with $133 million. Investor confidence extended to other altcoins as well. XRP saw $31.3 million, Solana $8.8 million, and SEI $5.8 million in inflows.

Smaller gains were recorded by Cardano and Aave, which attracted $1.3 million and $1.2 million, respectively.

On the other hand, multi-asset products recorded $4.8 million in outflows over the past week. Sui and Litecoin followed, with $0.8 million and $0.2 million.

Flows Split Geographically

The U.S. led the week in digital asset outflows, with investors pulling $383 million, followed by Germany with $35.5 million and Sweden with $33.3 million. Brazil also saw modest outflows of $12.8 million.

Contrastingly, Hong Kong emerged as the top destination for crypto inflows as it attracted $170.4 million. Switzerland followed with $52.4 million, while Canada and Australia saw smaller gains of $12.4 million and $7.6 million, respectively.