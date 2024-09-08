In a landmark case in Scotland, £110,000 (worth approximately $144,384) has been seized from 29-year-old John Ross Rennie. This marks the first time that proceeds of crime legislation have been used to confiscate cryptocurrency as physical cash.

This case was settled at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Violent Robbery

Rennie of Cambuslang was convicted of possessing stolen goods following a violent robbery in Blantyre, southeast of Glasgow, in March 2020. The court heard last year that three men conducted a home invasion where the victim awoke to find a man standing over him with a machete, forcing him to transfer 23.5 Bitcoin, equivalent to £109,601.

During the attack, a woman at the property was repeatedly beaten with a personalized Toblerone bar and thrown into a bedroom. The assailant then made a “throat-slitting gesture” with the bloodied chocolate bar before fleeing.

Although Rennie denied involvement in the robbery, he was identified as the “technical brains” behind the operation, providing expertise on how to transfer the cryptocurrency, as per BBC’s report earlier this week.

Despite his role, Rennie received a relatively lenient sentence of 150 hours of unpaid work and a six-month supervision order. On September 3, lawyers at Edinburgh’s High Court agreed that the Bitcoin could be converted into cash.

Increased Crypto Crime in UK

In response to the surge in crypto crime across the UK, the Financial Conduct Authority, which oversees the financial services sector, dedicated 30% of its financial crime specialists, or 15.8 staff members, to concentrate on crypto asset firms.

The UK Home Office announced new powers in April this year that enable law enforcement to seize cryptocurrency tied to criminal activity without needing to make an arrest. These rules, implemented following last year’s crime bill, aim to more swiftly confiscate illicit assets.

Meanwhile, crypto tactical advisors have been stationed across the country by police, leading to the seizure of hundreds of millions of pounds in digital assets.

Besides, in January, a joint investigation by the National Crime Agency and the US Drug Enforcement Administration into a drug ring led to the confiscation of $150 million in cash and cryptocurrency.