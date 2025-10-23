Dark Mode
Fintech Giant Robinhood Embraces Binance Coin (BNB) and Hyperliquid (HYPE)

BNB trading services are now available on Robinhood.
Dimitar Dzhondzhorov
Published on: Oct 23, 2025 @ 13:15 UTC

Robinhood, a retail trading platform that allows users to invest in stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, has officially listed BNB, the native token of Binance.

The organization has over 26 million clients, while other digital assets available for trading include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and many more.

BNB’s inclusion sparked enthusiasm across the crypto space, with some popular X users arguing that this could trigger an additional price surge for the underlying asset.

The one with the moniker Investor Jordan described the initiative as “massive,” predicting that BNB could explode past $2,000 “once the crowd returns.”

As of this writing, the asset’s price hovers at around $1,090, which is a substantial decline from the all-time high of almost $1,400 witnessed earlier this month but still a whopping 45% increase on a three-month scale.

At one point, BNB became the third-biggest cryptocurrency with a market cap of over $190 billion. However, Tether’s USDT reclaimed its top 3 spot, and Binance’s native token is currently placed fourth with a capitalization of around $150 billion.

Following the BNB addition announced on Wednesday, the Vlad Tenev-led company splashed further into the crypto waters by introducing Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE. The asset, which had already jumped by 11% after more positive news from the organization behind it, surged to $40 for the first time in days.

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov

