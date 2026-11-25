FinCEN's hotline is open to institutions needing to expedite reports, but some online services face disruption as it conducts an inquiry.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), under the US Treasury Department, said it had to take some services offline after an intruder gained access to several of its systems.

That incident has raised questions about the security of financial intelligence data used by US authorities, including suspicious activity reports filed by cryptocurrency exchanges.

FinCEN Investigating Unauthorized Access to Its Systems

According to a FinCEN service alert, on Tuesday, an unauthorized party accessed a limited subset of its systems. However, the agency has not yet identified the intruder or explained how the breach happened.

As a precaution, it has taken several systems offline, even though it is still unclear whether the attacker accessed or removed any information, leaving the potential exposure of sensitive financial records unknown.

Analyst VirtualBacon drew attention to the development in an X post, explaining why the incident matters to the crypto industry. He pointed out that US crypto exchanges are among the financial institutions required to submit reports to FinCEN, including information about transactions and customers suspected of involvement in illicit financial activity.

The bureau keeps suspicious activity reports (SARs) filed under the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), and law enforcement agencies have access to the records when investigating financial crimes, including money laundering and terrorism financing. As such, a disruption in some of its systems would have implications for how certain services used by financial institutions may be affected.

Nevertheless, FinCEN has made it clear that banks will still be able to file suspicious activity reports through its website, but not all the services may be immediately available.

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The timing of the disruption couldn’t have been worse, occurring right after reports surfaced regarding yet another cybersecurity breach affecting an unclassified intelligence system used by the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), with the extent of that incident also still unclear.

FinCEN’s Role in Crypto Enforcement

As mentioned above, FinCEN usually monitors compliance issues and can take enforcement actions against offending exchanges, something it has done several times over the years.

For example, it went after the founders of BitMEX, which has since shut down, for violating anti-money laundering laws by operating the exchange without putting in place adequate KYC procedures. The exchange later settled with the US government, while its execs, including former CEO Arthur Hayes, pleaded guilty to Bank Secrecy Act violations.

Earlier in the year, P2P trading platform Paxful was hit with a $4 million criminal penalty as part of a coordinated resolution with FinCEN. Furthermore, in July 2024, Artur Schaback, the firm’s co-founder and ex-CTO, also pleaded guilty to related AML violations.

The agency has also been involved in controversial regulations affecting digital asset users, such as two proposed rules for self-hosted crypto wallets and mixing services. Under one rule, financial institutions would have had to collect their customers’ information and keep records for certain transfers involving unhosted wallets.

The other rule wanted more reporting requirements for transactions that used international crypto mixers. However, in October, FinCEN retracted both rules as part of the Trump administration’s “deregulatory agenda.”