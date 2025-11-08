Filecoin (FIL) Skyrockets by 50% in a Day, Bitcoin (BTC) Back to $102K: Weekend Watch

NEAR, RENDER, DOT, and VET are among the other double-digit gainers today.

Bitcoin’s price dipped below $100,000 once again yesterday, but the bulls managed to step up and didn’t allow another breakdown.

Many altcoins have rebounded in a more impressive manner, including ETH, which neared $3,500 again, and XRP, which is above $2.30.

BTC Bounces Above $102K

The business week began on the wrong foot for the primary cryptocurrency. It tapped $111,000 last Sunday, but the bears took complete control of the market on Monday and didn’t let go for days. At first, the asset slipped to $104,000, and after a brief and unsuccessful recovery attempt, it started to lose value once again on Tuesday.

The culmination occurred when it slumped below $100,000 for the first time since June and bottomed at just under $99,000. It bounced off in the following days but was quickly stopped at $104,000 on Wednesday. The overall bearish sentiment continued, and BTC dipped to a five-digit price territory once again on Friday.

This time, the bulls managed to intervene before bitcoin dropped to $99,000. Its recovery attempt was similar as the asset jumped to $104,000 on Friday evening. It has been unable to continue upward and now sits about a grand and a half lower.

Its market cap has rebounded to nearly $2.050 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts has dumped from 58.2% to 57.6% in a day.

FIL on the Rise

The declining BTC dominance means one thing – many altcoins have outperformed it. FIL is the undisputed leader, with a massive 50% surge that has pushed it to over $3.30 as of press time. On a weekly scale, the asset has gained more than 110%.

NEAR follows suit with a 22% pump. RENDER, VET, DOT, UNI, LTC, and WLD complete the double-digit price gainer club.

Many of the larger-cap alts have posted impressive increases over the past day as well. ETH is up by 5% to nearly $3,450, while XRP has reclaimed $2.30 after a 5.6% pump. BNB is close to $1,000, while DOGE has surged by more than 9%. ADA, LINK, SUI, XLM, and AVAX are also well in the green.

The total crypto market cap has recovered more than $100 billion daily and is up to $3.550 trillion now.