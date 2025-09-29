Few Reasons to Believe Bitcoin’s Price Will Rally in Q4

Bitcoin markets spent all of Q3 from early July through September in a sidewise trend channel below key resistance at $120,000. But analysts say BTC will pop again soon.

Bitcoin’s price appeared bullish for the long-term trajectory in Q3, setting a new historic record all time high price above $124,000 per 1 BTC on Aug. 14.

That’s very bullish for the first cryptocurrency’s long-term future prospects. But resistance at $120,000 has been fierce. Bulls have not shown the will to break through that line.

Meanwhile, daily trading volume surged to meet profit-takers and buy the dip, for example, the first week in September and during the last ten days of this month.

That has helped maintain key support for BTC at a level slightly above $110,000.

But when will Bitcoin rally to the 2025 high prices expert crypto analysts have predicted for this year? Many have called for $150,000 BTC in 2025. Moreover, some even expect $200,000.

With over 1.4 million followers on the X app, popular YouTube crypto market analyst Lark Davis said on Saturday, 9/27, “The absolute worst time to get shaken out is now.”

Here are some quick reasons why social sentiment for Bitcoin is trending bullish as the little Internet currency consolidates its August high prices to close out Q3.

Trump Predicts ‘Unbelievable’ BTC Rally

The Trump family went all in this year with support for cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin, riding on the coattails of US President Donald Trump’s foray into the industry.

In a New York Post interview with NYNext’s correspondent, Lydia Moynihan, published on 9/26, the president’s son, Eric Trump, said he believes Q4 will be “unbelievable” for Bitcoin prices.

Trump’s analysis? He told Moynihan this past week that “The money supply around the world is skyrocketing right now.” He also said that eventually Bitcoin’s price will “surpass a million dollars.”

“Fourth quarter has always been the best quarter for cryptocurrencies,” he added.

Eric Trump is the executive VP of the Trump Organization and co-founder of blockchain firm World Liberty Financial.

Soon after that interview, Altcoin Gordon, a popular degen crypto market analyst on X (814K followers) said, “My source at the Whitehouse says Q4 will be HUGE for crypto.”

In addition to Mr. Trump, several other key expert analysts for crypto markets are bullish for a strong finish to this year.

Zap founder and CEO Jack Mallers (502K followers on X) believes Bitcoin’s price will go “nuclear” before we run out of 2025.

Moreover, Standard Chartered, VanEck, and Bernstein, among others, remain bullish for a $180k – $200k BTC price this side of 2026.

Gaza Peace Dividend Trump Bump?

Meanwhile, hype is building on social media around an imminent Gaza peace plan out of the Trump White House to end the fighting between the State of Israel and Hamas militants in Palestine.

Posting to 2.5 million followers on X, Unusual Whales, wrote on Saturday, 9/27, “BREAKING: Trump administration plans to end Gaza war with immediate halt to all military operations, per WaPo.”

Geopolitical uncertainty surrounding Ukraine and Israel has been a drag on market prices for stocks and cryptocurrencies over the current Bitcoin supercycle.

Financial markets tend to abhor conflict and uncertainty. But when matters are settled, they often rally in what is popularly termed a “peace dividend.”

In addition to the geopolitical wheel turning, there are also the typical yearly “Uptober” seasonality and the “Santa Claus rally” to look forward to in the stock and crypto markets.

US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Meanwhile, as the Trump administration and family crypto business pump a potentially “yuge” Q4 rally for Bitcoin prices, the US government and Federal Reserve are making moves that support more gains.

The US Digital Asset Stockpile and Strategic Bitcoin Reserve established by the White House by executive order in March is a key support for BTC markets looming on the horizon.

In fact, during an interview with Business Insider at the World Economic Forum back in January, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said:

“For store of value, I think it’s going to be important for governments to hold this over time. It might start with being 1% of their reserve. But over time, I think it will come to be equal to or greater than gold reserves.”

The White House and Treasury Department haven’t made any big headlines on this since Q1, but it’s just hanging there as a major bullish factor in the minds of Bitcoin bulls.

Galaxy Digital published a white paper on the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, highlighting that the US owns about 200K BTC and is committed to hodling them and not selling.

That’s about 1% of all BTC in existence.