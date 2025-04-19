Powell warned Wednesday, Apr. 16 of a stagflationary situation ahead with “higher inflation and slower growth.” He said the scenario would be “challenging” for the central bank to make policy decisions.

The Fed chair said there would be tension between the central bank’s twin mandates from Congress: maximum productive employment with minimum consumer price inflation.

Meanwhile the New York Federal Reserve’s Treasury yield curve recession indicator gives a 56% chance of the US economy going into recession in July.

Economic Fears Could Catalyze Bitcoin’s Trajectory to $1 Million

In Q1, BlackRock’s crypto chief Robbie Mitchnick said while speaking with Yahoo Finance, “A recession would be a big catalyst for Bitcoin.”

“It’s long liquidity, meaning it benefits from increased fiscal spending, deficit accumulation, and lower interest rates—all typical features of a recessionary environment,” Mitchnick said.

The inflationary recession the US central bank fears may be the catalyst that launches Bitcoin to the stratospheric $1 million forecast Block and CashApp founder Jack Dorsey made for by 2030.

Here are five ways markets expect that to happen:

1. There Are No Tariffs on Cryptocurrency

There are no tariffs on Bitcoin. — Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 3, 2025

Unlike imported steel and manufactured items, there are no Trump Administration tariffs for Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies on the table. Bitcoin is an amorphous global Web3 layer network that exists in a borderless cyberspace.

Javier Molina, market analyst for the eToro trading brokerage platform, said in mid-April:

“Right now Tesla, Apple, and Google are showing more volatility than bitcoin, because that’s where the tariffs have a direct impact.”

US import tariffs slow the exchange of dollar exports in exchange for foreign materials and manufactured goods. As a result, countries that import fewer dollars may opt to import Bitcoin instead.

2. National and Corporate BTC Stockpiles Race

In fact, the US government’s own official stockpile plans have launched an international land grab for the scarce supply of remaining Bitcoin, capped at 21 million.

Fortune Magazine reported on Thursday that Binance is in talks with several world powers to help them implement sovereign Bitcoin funds.

Meanwhile, a Trump White House official even discussed an idea in April with Anthony Pompliano to use tariff revenue to buy Bitcoin for the US strategic national reserve. These shifts are tectonic in the scale of their implications for present market valuations.

Following in the wake of US leadership and Strategy’s successes, corporate balance sheets and whale-sized BTC addresses began accumulating Bitcoin like never before in Q1.

3. Fed Rate Cuts God Candle Bitcoin’s Price

Furthermore, if Trump’s trade war leads to a slowing economy and rising prices, keeping Powell occupied at the moment, it could be another tsunami for Bitcoin’s price, with entrenched support levels locked in at the historical factor of 10 times on a roughly 4-year market cycle.

The financial crisis-era Fed rate cuts to nearly 0% in 2009 saw Bitcoin’s price move from $0.003 in 2010 to $469 in December 2015, when the central bank began raising rates again.

The global asset price crash in 2020, followed by emergency rate cuts to 0% in May 2020, launched Bitcoin’s price again from $5,245 on Mar. 18, 2020, to $66,953 in Nov. 2021.

Then, after pulling back for three months, Bitcoin immediately continued revising ruthlessly downward following the Fed’s pivot to rate hikes in Mar. 2022. That took markets to below $16,000 before the year was over.

Later, as the Fed started trimming rates down again in September 2024, like clockwork, Bitcoin’s price rallied to historic record high levels.

A slowing economy would likely prompt the printing press to target lower interest rates that ease lending to get businesses moving again. This has historically had the effect of pushing prices up for consumers, stock traders, and Bitcoin buyers.

4. US Fiscal Deficits Are Rocket Fuel For BTC

The Congressional Budget Office expects the US yearly national deficit in tax revenue to cover spending to continue to grow from its current record proportions. The CBO also predicts the national debt will be 156% of GDP by 2055.

There is a direct correlation since 1980 between US recessions and federal deficit spending rising to and becoming entrenched at new record high levels, according to data published by the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

Washington deficit spending levels also historically trend with Bitcoin prices because the government hogs up credit markets, creating upward pressure on loan rates that brings on more of the Fed’s printing press to keep business flowing.

5. Easy Dollars Make Hard Bitcoin More Dear In Recessions

Bitcoin’s world-historically disruptive growth as an independent Internet currency seems to exemplify the economic principle expressed by Gresham’s Law:

“Bad money drives out good from circulation.”

Thomas Gresham, who founded the Royal Exchange of the City of London in the 16th Century, noticed a pattern in the circulation of metal coins off the mint.

During uncertain times, merchants would spend and deposit the coins that were easier to make, like copper and silver, but hoard the most difficult coins, like gold.

International currency economists found the same pattern in free-floating global currency exchanges in the 20th century monetary era as central banks adjusted supplies and loan rates.

While dollars are easy for the Fed to make as long as the economy has the capacity to grow production to cover its loans, BTC is very hard to make, but demand for it continues to grow.

Bitcoin’s price was up 37% on the 12-month window the week ending Friday, Apr. 18. Meanwhile, the high-growth, tech-focused Nasdaq Composite was up 4.39% on a one-year basis.