Federal Reserve Keeps the Rates Unchanged: Will Bitcoin Keep Crashing?

BTC had dropped by nearly four grand in the days leading to the FOMC meeting.

In line with most experts’ expectations, the United States Federal Reserve has officially maintained the key interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting in 2026.

History shows that BTC tends to underperform in the first week or so after each of the last several FOMC meetings.

With the decision announced minutes ago, the Fed left the interest rates at 3.50%-3.75% in what is expected to be Powell’s last FOMC meeting as the central bank’s chair.

The decision was taken with a vote of 8 in favor of keeping them and 4 against. The Fed’s main argument was the rising costs of certain costs, especially those that are impacted by the war in Iran.

As reported earlier in April, the inflation levels for March showed a substantial increase over February, especially in the energy sector, which has been influenced by the uncertainty prompted by the war.

Analysts warned before today’s meeting closure that bitcoin has dipped in the first several trading days after each FOMC meeting since at least July last year. Somewhat expectedly, the cryptocurrency slipped below $75,000 after the decision was announced, and most altcoins followed suit.

Recall that BTC tapped $79,500 just a few days ago when it was rejected and lost almost five grand to its low marked after the Fed’s meeting. The total liquidations skyrocketed to more than $500 million on a daily scale, with $200 million coming in the last hour alone.

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