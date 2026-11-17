For traders, December's biggest risk may not be the anticipated rate hike, but what the Federal Reserve signals comes next.

The crypto market will be facing another major test in the coming month. This is because expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes are surging.

According to Kalshi – one of the most popular prediction markets- traders now anticipate a probability of 90% that the Fed will increase the principal rate by 25 basis points in December.

With another tightening move increasingly priced in, investors will be watching whether Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market can withstand higher borrowing costs or face selling pressure again.

How Crypto Reacted to the Last Fed Rate Hike

Now, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates on September 16 this year, putting the benchmark rate to 3.75% – 4%, where it currently stands.

Despite concerns that tighter monetary policy would hurt risk assets, Bitcoin actually showed very refreshing and rather surprising resilience.

Not only did the price not decline on the decision, but it gained some 1% over the 24 hours, and then went on to skyrocket from around $76K to almost $88K in the next few days.

What Crypto Traders Should Expect in December

With prediction markets pricing a December hike at roughly 90%, another 25-basis-point increase may as well already be largely reflected in market expectations.

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As you can see in the chart above, the price has contracted substantially, with some experts even saying that the bear market never ended and that the last rally was a bull trap and a fake-out.

That said, Bitcoin’s upcoming reaction might depend more on the commentary of the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh. Investors are likely to fish for signals about future monetary policy than on the decision itself.

A cautious outlook suggesting fewer additional hikes could support Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. Conversely, though, unexpectedly hawkish guidance could strengthen the dollar and put more pressure on speculative assets, triggering further liquidations.