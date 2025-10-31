Fed Cuts Rates, U.S.–China Make Progress, Yet Bitcoin and Altcoins Fall: Weekly Crypto Recap

October is coming to an end, but despite all the hopes, big bullish predictions, and the Fed’s interest rate cuts, the crypto market still tumbled at the end of it.

But first, let’s go back to the end of the previous business week when BTC had recovered from a dip to $106,000 and stood close to $110,000 (again). It entered the weekend at those levels and failed to make a big move until Sunday afternoon. Once US Secretary Bessent hinted at a potential trade deal between Washington and Beijing, though, bitcoin went on the offensive and jumped past $113,000 on the same day.

It kept climbing on Monday and Tuesday, peaking above $116,000. However, it faced an immediate and forceful rejection at that point, which pushed it south to under $113,000 almost immediately. On Wednesday, all eyes turned on the US Federal Reserve as the US central bank lowered the key interest rates by 25 bps as expected.

However, this failed to have any positive influence on BTC. Just the opposite, the cryptocurrency slipped by a few grand within the next 12 hours to under $108,000. More good news on the macro front came on Thursday morning as Trump reduced the overall tariffs on China to 47% and hinted at a more impactful trade deal in the making.

Bitcoin bounced immediately and exceeded $111,500 within the next few hours. However, this rally was short-lived as well, and the asset headed south on the following day, dropping below $106,500 on Thursday afternoon. It has managed to recover some ground since then and is currently testing the $110,000 resistance.

This means that its weekly decline is just 0.6%, while many altcoins, such as ADA, DOGE, and AVAX, have posted more significant price drops. ENA, PEPE, UNI, and MNT lead in this manner, with losses of up to 16%. In contrast, HYPE and BCH have surged by 11%, HBAR by 17%, TAO by 21%, while ZEC rocketed by 44%.

This Week’s Crypto Headlines You Can’t Miss

Why Ending QT and Cutting Rates Still Did Not Save Bitcoin (BTC). The big question now is, why did BTC tumble even after risk-on assets like itself received the news they were waiting for from the US Fed? CryptoQuant data shows that institutional demand has weakened after Powell’s warning about the state of the economy. Others claimed it was a classic buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news event.

First Spot ETFs for Solana, Litecoin, and HBAR Set to Debut Amid SEC Clarity. Although the US government shutdown has continued for a month now, three major altcoins received the green light to have ETFs tracking their performance this week. Namely, those are funds issued by Bitwise, Canary Capital, and Grayscale, and will track LTC, SOL, and HBAR.

CRO Explodes by 10% Hourly as Trump Media to Introduce Prediction Markets Using Crypto.com. The company behind Truth Social informed that it has tapped Crypto.com again to launch prediction markets, becoming the first social media platform to do so. Naturally, this led to an immediate surge for CRO, which spiked by over 10% within minutes.

Analyst: Bitcoin’s Strong Fundamentals Outshine Short-Term Price Dips. The current market uncertainty and BTC’s failure to stage a sustained comeback haven’t harmed its strong fundamentals, said Pierre Rochard. The crypto analyst added that OG whales have been taking profits lately, which is why BTC has dipped, but claimed that these were short-term pressures and the asset’s “intrinsic utility and fundamental value have only increased.”

‘FTX Was Never Insolvent:’ SBF’s X Account Sparks Chaos From Behind Bars. The disgraced founder of the failed crypto exchange made the headlines again from prison as a post from his X account claimed that FTX was never insolvent. The crypto community quickly picked up his statement and argued that it’s simply not true.

Saylor Keeps Buying: Strategy Boosts Bitcoin Stack by 390 BTC. Although Strategy’s recent purchases have slowed down in terms of a USD value, the company continues to accumulate bitcoin on an almost weekly basis. The latest purchase was announced again on Monday and was worth $43.4 million, which secured the firm 390 BTC.

