It was another big week for financial markets, including crypto, as the US Federal Reserve finally cut the interest rates for the first time in 2025.

But first, let’s rewind to the previous week to explore how BTC behaved in the days leading to the Wednesday FOMC meeting. At this time last week, bitcoin’s price struggled below $115,000 before it jumped by a few grand and tapped $116,800 for the first time in nearly a month.

The subsequent weekend was a lot calmer as BTC spent it trapped in a range between $116,200 and $115,000. Monday began with some volatility that saw the asset jump to $116,800 again, where it was stopped and pushed south to $114,400. However, the bulls intercepted the move and drove bitcoin north to $117,200.

Then came the highly anticipated FOMC meeting in which the US Fed followed Trump’s calls and reduced the key interest rates by 25 bps. At first, it seemed as if the market had indeed priced the move in as BTC remained essentially stuck. However, it started to gain more traction on Thursday morning when it jumped to almost $118,000 to mark a new multi-week peak.

Its progress was halted at that level, as the asset has lost roughly two grand and now struggles to remain above $116,000. Still, its weekly performance shows a minor increase. However, it’s nowhere near as impressive as AVAX’s 20% surge or the new all-time highs from BNB, which crossed the $1,000 mark for the first time, and HYPE (at almost $59).

Market Data

Market Cap: $4.150T | 24H Vol: $144B | BTC Dominance: 55.7%

BTC: $116,120 (+1%) | ETH: $4,520 (+0.04%) | XRP: $3.04 (+0.11%)

This Week’s Crypto Headlines You Can’t Miss

Arthur Hayes Sees $1M Bitcoin With Trump’s Fed Nominee Confirmed. The former BitMEX CEO was quite active on social media this week, warning that the US government won’t stop printing money. That could help BTC’s rally against the dollar, he explained, and added that the asset could skyrocket to $1 million, especially if Trump’s Fed nominee is appointed.

Gold Soars, Bitcoin Stalls: Unpacking the Strange Divergence in Financial Markets. While the precious metal continues to build on during this historic year and chart new all-time highs against the greenback, BTC’s rally has stalled as of late, prompting some to question its safe haven status.

Bitcoin’s ‘True Top’ May Already Be In: Nadeau Warns of Déjà Vu From 2021 Cycle. And while we are on the topic of a stalled bitcoin run, a recent report noted that the cryptocurrency’s true top might have already been in, and the analyst warned about a potential big correction on its way.

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF. The US Securities and Exchange Commission continues to delay making decisions on several crypto-focused ETFs. The latest to experience a postponement was Truth Social’s Bitcoin ETF.

First US Spot XRP & DOGE ETFs Break the Market With Record Inflows. At the same time, REX-Osprey’s ETFs tracking the performance of DOGE and XRP went live for trading on Thursday. Interestingly, both products saw massive demand, especially the one tied to Ripple’s native token.

Ethereum Devs Announce Fusaka Release Schedule With Mainnet Launch in December. With several big updates already taken care of, Ethereum developers outlined the next scheduled one. Called Fusaka, it should be completed by December in several stages, as the first one will launch on October 1.

Charts

