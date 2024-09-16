In what seems to be another incident involving the former US President and current candidate Donald Trump, the country’s Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is looking into shots being fired at the golf club he was playing.

Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communication for the United States Secret Service, said:

The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe. @pbso will have more details soon. pic.twitter.com/yWNvvKD3IC — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) September 15, 2024

The suspect in the investigation is called Ryan Routh.

According to various reports, multiple gunshots were fired at the golf club at the time the former president was playing.

Per a post from MSNBC on X, the FBI has confirmed the incident as an assassination attempt:

“The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump.”

Crypto markets have reacted to the news. Bitcoin’s price is down to $58,400 at the time of this writing, declining by 2.8% in the last 24 hours.