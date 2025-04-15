Bitcoin’s price retraced slightly yesterday, but the overall more positive momentum has endured, and the asset is close to $86,000.

Most altcoins are slightly in the red today, aside from TON, which has gained around 5%. OM has failed to recover from yesterday’s crash.

BTC to Reclaim $86K?

The primary cryptocurrency endured a highly volatile and painful five-day trading period last week when its price tumbled below $75,000 for the first time since November after Trump’s Trade War took another turn for the worse. After an immediate but brief bounce, BTC dropped to those levels once again on Wednesday.

However, the tariff pause for most countries, except China, and the favorable US CPI data for March brought some much-needed relief to the crypto market. Bitcoin skyrocketed past $83,000 on the same day and jumped to $84,000 during the weekend after a brief correction at first.

Sunday was even more positive as the asset climbed to $85,000 and tapped $86,000 for the first time in a week on Monday. It slipped to $83,000 yesterday but bounced off again and now sits close to $86,000.

Its market capitalization stands just inches above $1.7 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is at 61% on CG.

FARTCOIN on the Rise

Most larger-cap alts have posted some minor losses over the past day, led by SUI and DOGE as both have dropped by around 3-4%. SOL, TRX, AVAX, and SHIB are also slightly in the red.

In contrast, ETH, XRP, and ADA are with insignificant gains, while TON has jumped by over 4% and sits close to $3. OM has failed to recover any substantial portions of yesterday’s crash, while HYPE trades above 16% after a 3% daily increase.

FARTCOIN is the top gainer from the largest 100 alts, having surged by over 8% to $0.92.

The total crypto market cap has added around $25 billion since yesterday and is up to $2.8 trillion on CG.