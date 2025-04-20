Bitcoin’s underwhelming price actions as of late continued on Saturday and early Sunday as the asset stands close to $85,000 without making a big move in either direction.

The larger-cap alts are also quite sluggish on a daily scale, with ETH slightly below $1,600 and XRP down by around 1%.

BTC Consolidation Continues

The past seven days went entirely differently from the previous week. Back then, BTC went through a massive five-digit price rollercoaster. However, it finally calmed after the tariff pause announced by Trump for most countries and remained in a tight range for the entire week.

After it bounced above $82,000 last weekend, the asset went to a local peak of just over $86,000 on a couple of occasions but to no avail. Just the opposite, it was pushed back down to $83,000 both times.

Since then, the cryptocurrency has traded within an even smaller range between $84,000 and $85,500. It now stands approximately in the middle of it, with many industry experts suggesting a breakout is just around the corner.

For now, though, BTC’s market cap has retraced to $1.680 trillion on CoinGecko, while its dominance over the alts has taken a slight hit and is down to 60.7%.

FARTCOIN Is Back

Most larger-cap alts have failed to post any significant moves in the past day. Minor losses are coming from ETH, XRP, DOGE, and ADA, while SOL is slightly in the green.

More interesting price developments come from the mid- and lower-cap alts. FARTCOIN has stolen the show and returned to the top 100 alts by market cap after a 10% surge. FET follows suit, gaining 9%, and TAO is net (8.5%).

The cumulative market cap of all crypto assets has remained at the same level it has been in the past several days, at $2.770 trillion on CG.