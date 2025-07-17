TL;DR

FARTCOIN breaks three-month range with 28% weekly gain, led by meme sector momentum.

Whale nets $963K selling 1.45M FARTCOIN after July 16 price breakout and strong demand.

Open interest hits $1.05B, rising $250M in two days, signaling rising trader participation.

FARTCOIN Pushes Higher After Extended Range

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) rose 23% over the past day, trading at $1.51. The token gained 28% this week, peaking at $1.53. This marks a move out of a price zone that held between $1.20 and $1.33 for nearly three months.

Meanwhile, the rally appears aligned with renewed interest across the meme coin sector, where tokens like FLOKI and BONK have also recorded double-digit gains. According to market watcher Unipcs,

“Fartcoin has been consolidating in the same range for 3 months, and now it finally looks ready to rip hard.”

several memecoins have been taking off and adding crazy valuations to their market caps but it seems many have forgotten what a true #FARTCOIN pump looks like they’re about to be reminded fartcoin has been consolidating in the same range for 3 months and now it finally looks… https://t.co/FKxMZKz0ny pic.twitter.com/QhGk6V02kA — Unipcs (aka ‘Bonk Guy’) (@theunipcs) July 17, 2025

Chart Patterns Show Strength

The Relative Strength Index is now at 67. This level reflects strong buying but could approach overbought territory. Price action shows $1.53 as a key level to break, with $1.60 as the next target. Support rests at $1.33, with lower zones around $1.20 and $1.00.

The Accumulation/Distribution line has started to rise again, suggesting a shift in buyer activity. A clean move and hold above $1.53 may open the door to another short-term leg higher.

Whale Profit, FARTCOIN OI Soars

Daily volume reached $556 million, showing strong interest. Momentum started earlier in the week after a stretch of sideways trading, pushing prices sharply higher on July 16.

CryptoPotato reported a major whale transaction involving 1.459 million FARTCOIN, sold for 10,509 SOL, valued at approximately $1.57 million. The wallet acquired the tokens three months ago for 5,171 SOL ($606,000), locking in a profit of roughly $963,000.

CoinGlass data shows that Fartcoin’s open interest has reached a new all-time high of $1.05 billion. This is up from $802.6 million just two days prior, signaling increased participation and capital flow into Fartcoin’s derivatives market.