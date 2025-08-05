TL;DR

Whales accumulate 597M Fartcoin as prices struggle, signaling strategic positioning before potential recovery.

MACD turns positive while BoP remains negative, showing buyers emerging but sellers still control.

Pumpfun founder teases major news that could spark renewed market activity for Fartcoin traders.

Price Performance and Market Context

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) was trading close to $1 at press time, showing a 3% rise in the last 24 hours, while the past week reflects a 15% drop. Daily trading volume is $202 million.

Notably, the token has been in a steady decline since mid-July, falling from highs near $1.70 to under $1.00. It remains under the yearly open but is testing the monthly open near $1.

Support is visible around $0.91, which aligns with the weekly open, with deeper support near $0.77. Resistance levels are at $1.0568, $1.2224, and $1.3256.

Crypto analyst Johnny shared that a recovery could unfold if the price secures a move above the monthly open and maintains momentum.

$FARTCOIN looking to reclaim the monthly & yearly open after a nasty sell off Pumpfun founder teasing a ” huge announcement in the pumpfun ecosystem ” Fartcoin is the #1 pumpfun coin — wouldn’t be surprised to see this run hard Wrong under yearly open pic.twitter.com/kKyqRIgqtV — Johnny (@CryptoGodJohn) August 4, 2025

Technical Indicators Show Early Momentum Shift

The MACD on the 4-hour chart has moved above the signal line after staying in negative territory. The histogram reflects green bars revealing the initiation of the first buying interest. The trend is weak overall, but the short-term trend is improving.

The Balance of Power (BoP) reads -0.29, showing that sellers still dominate. While there are brief upward spikes, most readings stay below zero. A clear shift would need steady buying and a continued MACD rise to move the market out of its current downtrend.

Holder Activity and Exchange Balances

Top wallets now hold almost 600 million FARTCOIN, an increase of 22% over the past month. This shows accumulation among large holders during the recent decline. Rising balances in top wallets often occur when bigger investors are preparing for future price moves.

In addition, exchanges currently hold 230 million FARTCOIN, up 25% monthly. More tokens on exchanges provide higher liquidity and can lead to active trading periods. This movement fits the recent volatility and trading interest around the token.

Pumpfun News Sparks Market Watch

Pumpfun co-founder Alon said a “huge announcement” is coming this week for organic community coins in the project’s ecosystem. Fartcoin, as the leading Pumpfun-linked coin, is under close watch as the market anticipates news that could drive activity after the recent price drop.