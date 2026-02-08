‘Falling Knife’: Gemini and ChatGPT Predict Shocking Lows for Cardano’s ADA

Has ADA finally bottomed after dumping below $0.23 or is there more pain ahead?

Cardano’s native token is once again under heavy pressure, alongside most of the market. However, while BTC and most other alts crashed to their lowest levels since the US presidential elections in late 2024, ADA went even further, dropping to $0.222 (on Bitstamp and other exchanges) for the first time since June 2023.

Despite recovering slightly to $0.27, the token is still 34% down monthly. Moreover, it has plunged by 80% since its cycle top at $1.33 marked in late 2024. Consequently, we asked ChatGPT and Gemini whether the worst is behind ADA or if there is more pain around the corner.

ChatGPT Says…

ChatGPT began with some harsh words for Cardano investors, suggesting that the decline to the $0.22 area is “not just another routine dip.” Instead, it believes it represents a “structural breakdown of long-term support, confirming that sellers remain firmly in control.” This was proven after the asset plunged below key support levels at $0.40, $0.30, and even $0.25 (which was later reclaimed, though).

What could spell further trouble for ADA looking ahead is that these consecutive price drops suggest that “the buy-the-dip demand has steadily weakened” lately. As such, all eyes have now turned to the $0.20 support, which has become the “line in the sand.”

If ADA is to fall below that psychological level, the most realistic target during the ongoing bear phase would be a dip to $0.15-$0.16. However, ChatGPT outlined a more extreme capitulation scenario, in which the token plummets to $0.10-$0.12.

“While this may sound shocking, large-cap altcoins have historically lost 80-90% from cycle highs during severe downturns. ADA is not immune to that pattern,” it concluded.

Gemini’s Take

Dumping below $0.30 meant that ADA’s daily chart has turned into a “falling knife,” said Gemini. This breakdown below the multi-year support was the “final nail in the coffin for many long-term holders.” On its way down, the asset dumped below its 200-day MA (at around $0.45), and it obliterated millions in leveraged longs. Gemini’s “nightmare” scenario envisions a drop to even below $0.10 if certain factors align in an adverse manner:

“If Bitcoin capitulates to $55K in the coming weeks, ADA risks losing its status as a “major” altcoin. A breakdown below $0.15 opens a liquidity vacuum all the way down to $0.09. While this sounds impossible, remember that “impossible” things happen regularly in crypto winters,” it warned.