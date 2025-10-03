‘Face-Melting’ XRP Rally Ahead? Analyst Predicts Ripple to Hit Double Digits

Is the best for XRP yet to come?

The past week or so has seen the resurgance of countless cryptocurrency assets. Bitcoin went above $120,000 for the first time since mid-August, BNB charted another ATH, while some alts, such as ZEC, posted triple-digit gains.

XRP is also well in the green, trading 10% higher now than it did last Friday. This increase, albeit impressive on its own, has fueled the XRP Army to outline some massive predictions for what’s next for the underlying asset.

XRP literally has the opportunity to go for the most face-melting pump of all time pic.twitter.com/9NXg9DTScT — Cobb (@Cobb_XRPL) October 3, 2025

It’s worth noting that Cobb is among the most vocal participants of the Ripple community, and their predictions should be taken with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, the popular commentator highlighted a massive target of well within a double-digit price territory for Ripple’s token.

Their graph, which was mocked by some as a simple “straight white line,” shows that the asset could explode to somewhere around $14-$15. This does sound a bit far-fetched at the moment, given the fact that XRP is fighting to reclaim the $3.00 level.

It would require a massive surge of roughly 400% and its market cap would skyrocket to $900 billion, which would make it nearly twice as big as ETH’s current valuation.

While this might sound highly unlikely at the moment, XRP has proven that it’s capable of such increases in a relatively short time. Recall that it struggled well below $0.60 before the US elections nearly a year ago and exploded by over 500% by January 2025 to match its then-ATH of $3.4.

Nevertheless, such mind-blowing price pumps in just a few months are easier when the underlying asset’s overall valuation is smaller, as it was this time last year.

For now, the XRP Army needs to be content with the fact that the token has bounced above the key $3.00 resistance and has flipped USDT to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.