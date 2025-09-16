TL;DR

ADA pulls back 4% to $0.86, triggering a fresh TD Sequential buy signal.

Analysts compare its setup to the 2018–2021 cycle, pointing toward higher resistance targets.

Holder count surpasses 3.125 million, showing growing network adoption despite recent market volatility.

Price Pullback and Technical Signal

Cardano (ADA) was trading at $0.86 at press time after falling 4% over the last 24 hours. Over the past week, the price is down by 1%. The drop comes after a strong move that pushed it close to the $0.90 level.

Analyst Ali Martinez noted that the TD Sequential indicator, a tool used to track trend exhaustion, has now triggered a buy signal. Earlier, the same indicator called the recent top. The current signal appears after a completed nine-count, suggesting a possible shift in short-term momentum.

After timing the top, the TD Sequential indicator suggests it’s time to buy Cardano $ADA! pic.twitter.com/z3bPwY56j6 — Ali (@ali_charts) September 15, 2025

Support is being watched around the $0.85 area. If this level holds, analysts see a chance for ADA to push back toward $0.89–$0.90. A close above this range could open the door to a move toward $0.92 in the near term.

Cycle Pattern and Market Structure

Martinez also compared ADA’s current price setup to its past cycle from 2018 to 2021. In that period, Cardano moved sideways for an extended time before breaking out and starting a larger trend.

Notably, the weekly chart now shows ADA trading above the $0.55–$0.60 zone, which acted as a breakout level earlier this year. Based on the previous cycle, key areas to watch in this trend include $1.15, $1.78, and $3.09. The analyst said, “Cardano ADA looks to be repeating its last cycle’s pattern,” pointing to early signs of a broader move.

Source: Ali Martinez/X

The current phase is being compared to the early stages of the last rally. Whether the pattern repeats remains to be seen, but many traders are keeping their focus on the current price levels for confirmation.

Trader Joe Swanson has been tracking ADA’s recent breakout from a triangle formation. Swanson pointed to the $0.88–$0.90 range as a level that needs to hold for the uptrend to continue.

“Hold that and $1+ looks on deck,” they wrote. “Lose it and we’re probably revisiting $0.75–$0.70.”

If the asset breaks below $0.88, support sits near $0.82. Below that, the following zones are $0.75 and $0.70. These levels were part of ADA’s earlier consolidation phase. On the daily chart, the RSI is near 50, showing neutral strength with no clear trend dominance at the moment.

Holder Growth and Network Adoption

According to TapTools, the number of Cardano holders has now passed 3.125 million. This figure tracks wallet addresses holding ADA on-chain and has been rising over time.

Meanwhile, the increase in holders comes despite recent volatility. It may reflect broader interest in the network, which continues to attract new participants. The holder milestone adds another layer to the ongoing conversation around Cardano’s position in the current market cycle.