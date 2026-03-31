Expert Warns of Critical, Ongoing Supply Chain Attack on Axios

One of NPM's most depended-on packages is under an ongoing supply chain attack.

According to Feross Aboukhadijeh, co-founder of security-oriented firm Socket Security, there is an active supply chain on Axios, which is one of npm’s most depended-on packages.

NPM stands for Node Package Manager and is basically the world’s largest software registry, hosting more than two million packages of open-source JavaScript code. An argument can be made that it’s the backbone of modern Web3 development.

According to Feross, the latest axios@1.14.1 is currently pulling in plain-crypto-just@4.2.1, which is a package that did not exist before today, suggesting that it’s a live compromise.

This is textbook supply chain installer malware. Axios has 100M+ weekly downloads. Every npm install pulling the latest version is potentially compromised right now. Socket AI analyiss confirms this is malware. Plain-crypto-js is an obfuscated dropper/loadre.”

The malicious software can perform a range of actions, including deleting and renaming artifacts post-execution to destroy forensic evidence, staging and copying payload files to the OS temp and Windows ProgramData directories, executing decoded shell commands, and more.

🚨 CRITICAL: Active supply chain attack on axios — one of npm’s most depended-on packages. The latest axios@1.14.1 now pulls in plain-crypto-js@4.2.1, a package that did not exist before today. This is a live compromise. This is textbook supply chain installer malware. axios… — Feross (@feross) March 31, 2026

The expert recommends that developers who use axios immediately pin their versions and audit their lockfiles, while refraining from any updates for the time being.