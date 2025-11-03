Expert: Spot Ripple (XRP) ETFs Could Debut Within 2 Weeks

The cryptocurrency industry is preparing for a major milestone as the first spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are expected to debut within the next two weeks.

Experts believe that the end of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) litigation against Ripple has removed a major barrier for the firm, clearing the path for approvals.

XRP ETF Launch Signals Shift in SEC’s Crypto Stance

Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, shared via X that he anticipates the launch of these investment products soon. “Sometime in next two weeks, I expect launch of first spot XRP ETFs,” he wrote.

The analyst described the upcoming development as a shift in regulatory tone, calling it the “final nail in the coffin of previous anti-crypto regulators.” He highlighted how the SEC had maintained litigation against Ripple for five years that ended only three months ago, emphasizing that they have come a long way.

The case began in December 2020 when the financial watchdog accused Ripple of conducting an unregistered securities offering through XRP sales, and officially ended in August 2025 when both parties filed a joint dismissal of their appeals.

Canary Capital is reportedly leading the charge, with its spot XRP ETF targeting a launch date around November 13. If confirmed, this would mark the first time the cryptocurrency is offered through a regulated investment vehicle in the United States, allowing investors to gain exposure to it without directly holding it.

The extended U.S. government shutdown had also caused delays at the SEC, preventing it from meeting key deadlines for several pending spot XRP ETF approvals. Grayscale’s proposal was initially set for review on October 17 before the process was put on hold. The situation also impacted other applicants, including 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, CoinShares, and WisdomTree.

Approvals Could Trigger Price Breakout

Analysts believe the launch of spot XRP ETFs will have a massive impact on the token’s price. One explained how XRP will be seen as the token with the strongest use case and the most potential, especially for fast and low-cost global payments. For context, spot Bitcoin ETFs reached one hundred billion dollars in assets, and some analysts believe XRP could easily match that level. Whales have already bought over $340 million XRP in the past month, including a single $1 billion purchase.

At the same time, trading on the XRP Ledger’s decentralized exchange is expected to grow in the coming weeks, which could reduce the amount of the token available on centralized exchanges. This combination of rising demand and shrinking supply is creating what experts are calling XRP’s breakout moment, with price targets reaching $5 or more.