Bitcoin (BTC) has been on a roll over the last few days, recording all-time highs (ATHs) again and again. Despite this significant surge, the market has witnessed no pressure from investors looking to lock in profits.

The low pressure is evident in exchange inflows for both BTC and altcoins. Analysts at the market intelligence platform CryptoQuant said BTC, XRP, and ether (ETH) investors have been on the sidelines this week, despite their holdings seeing substantial profits.

Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Plummet

According to CryptoQuant, total daily Bitcoin exchange inflows have fallen to 18,000 BTC, the lowest level since April 2015. This metric rose to 81,000 BTC in November 2024, when BTC first neared the $100,000 level.

Large BTC holders are also sending fewer assets to crypto exchanges. The daily amount coming from this cohort of investors has plummeted from 62,000 BTC in November to 7,000 BTC currently. Less BTC flows from both large and small investors to exchanges, signaling less selling pressure, further implying that the market is not in overheating mode yet.

Ether is witnessing similar exchange flows as BTC. The daily inflows for this asset have plunged to their lowest since October 2024. Investors are sending 584,000 ETH to exchanges today, compared to 1.57 million in February 2025. These low inflows coincide with ether’s 87% surge since early April.

Low Pressure on Altcoins

Additionally, XRP inflows to Binance have declined from the November spike of 10 billion XRP to 4 million XRP currently. At the time of the spike, there were several positive developments around the coin’s issuer, Ripple. Among them are the possible approval of the company’s stablecoin, RLUSD, and optimism surrounding an XRP-based exchange-traded fund (ETF).

XRP had rallied at least 400% from $0.50 to $2.60 at the time, triggering a profit-taking frenzy among market participants. Currently, the opposite is the case. Even whales are on the sidelines following the coin’s rally above $2.90. Notably, XRP whale inflows have fallen 85% from 1.1 billion in February to 169 million today.

CryptoQuant further revealed that the lack of selling pressure can be seen in the broader altcoin market as their exchange inflows have been muted. Daily inflows to exchanges usually spike following strong rallies as traders take profits. However, the figure has fallen to 21,000 from roughly 120,000 in March and December 2024.