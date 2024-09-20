Anthony Scaramucci, founder of the New York-based investment firm SkyBridge Capital, has revealed that he is working with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris to draft crypto policies for her campaign.

According to a CNBC report, Scaramucci made the revelation at the annual TOKEN2049 crypto conference on Thursday. He told a panel during the conference that several crypto advocates are currently in talks with Harris to draft industry-friendly policies ahead of the elections in November. Scaramucci stated that Harris will be engaging in some of these crypto-related discussions later this week.

The SkyBridge founder pointed out that the crypto advocates are working to distance the Democrats from Senator Elizabeth Warren and SEC chairman Gary Gensler, who are both infamous for their hostility toward the industry.

“There’s a group of cryptocurrency advocates, bitcoin advocates etc. that are working alongside her to distance the Democratic Party away from Elizabeth Warren and [Gary Gensler],” he said.

Scaramucci Applauds Trump’s Crypto-Friendly Stance

Despite the tense relationship between Scaramucci and former President Donald Trump, he praised the latter for recognizing the importance of the crypto industry. Scaramucci had previously served as Trump’s Communications Director at the White House in 2017 but was subsequently fired after six days.

“Whatever my feelings are about President Trump, I applaud him for understanding how important this industry is for the United States, and I think ironically, he’s pulling the Democrats along into a centrist position on regulation,” Scaramucci said.

Over the past few months, Trump has positioned himself as a crypto-friendly candidate by vocally supporting bitcoin and advocating for the crypto industry. His family has also launched a project dubbed World Liberty Financial, which is designed to operate as a crypto banking system.

Crypto Not a Partisan Issue

While Harris has not officially declared her crypto stance, Scaramucci stated that they are working to draft policies that will benefit the crypto industry. He added that their efforts have made progress in the right direction.

Scaramucci further pointed out that he and the other crypto advocates seek to prevent the policies from becoming a partisan issue. According to him, they “want crypto in the U.S. to have a bipartisan standard unstrained from political and tribal conflicts.”

Meanwhile, despite her unclear stance, Harris has continued to receive support from prominent crypto proponents, including Ripple’s co-founder, Chris Larsen.