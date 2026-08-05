Ex-LAPD Officer Gets Life in Prison After Posing as Police to Steal $350K Worth of BTC

The victim actually admitted that he received the bitcoin fortune through illicit activities.

Eric Halem, a former Los Angeles Police Department officer with 13 years of experience, was sentenced for orchestrating a fake police raid that ended with the theft of $350,000 in BTC from a teenage crypto investor.

Halem was sentenced to life in prison plus another 15 years for his role in the violent home invasion, which became one of the most high-profile crypto-related robbery cases in recent years.

Halem remained a reserve officer at the time of the crime and was convicted of kidnapping and robbery after a jury found that he and several accomplices impersonated actual police officers to gain access to the victim’s apartment in late 2024.

Prosecutors argued that the group entered a high-rise apartment in Los Angeles’ Koreatown while wearing police-identifying vests and carrying LAPD-issued handcuffs. They restrained the teenager and his girlfriend and threatened to shoot them if they didn’t give access to a hard drive containing $350,000 worth of bitcoin.

“It is not that I have a higher standard for Mr. Halem (because he used to be a police officer); it is the facts of this case that are an affront to the court and should be an affront to the public,” commented Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mildred Escobedo.

Interestingly, the victim admitted during the process that his BTC earnings came from fraudulent activity, which was the defense’s main counterargument. Escobedo, on the other hand, responded that this doesn’t excuse Halem’s actions and must still be held accountable.