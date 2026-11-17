Evernorth Holdings has significantly reduced the accounting value of its XRP holdings, recording roughly $505 million in impairment charges before its Nasdaq debut in October.

The move may sound alarming at first glance, but here’s what actually happened.

No XRP Was Sold

According to a recent SEC filing, the publicly traded company that holds XRP as its core reserve asset slashed the accounting value of the stash it accumulated before entering Nasdaq by nearly 60%. The holdings were initially carried at approximately $846.6 million but were later trimmed to $341.9 million on the entity’s balance sheet.

It is worth noting that this doesn’t mean Evernorth dumped 60% of its XRP reserves. The company continues to hold the tokens but was required to recognize impairment losses under the accounting rules it currently follows.

In total, the write-downs reached around $505 million, with $271 million recorded during the first nine months of 2026 alone. Evernorth’s original holdings consisted of roughly 346.3 million XRP accumulated at an average cost of $2.44 per unit. Following the impairments, the carrying valuation fell to about $0.99 per coin.

It’s Just Accounting

As mentioned above, the sharp reduction comes down to accounting rules rather than an actual change in the company’s XRP position. Evernorth records its tokens at their original purchase price and must write down that value when the asset drops below that level.

The problem is that those losses stay on the books even after XRP rebounds. As a result, the company valued its holdings at just $341.9 million as of September 30, even though they were worth roughly $516 million based on the token’s market price at the time.

You may also like:

Meanwhile, Evernorth continues to expand its XRP-focused business. It entered Nasdaq last month with approximately 473 million coins in its treasury and around $300 million in fresh capital, while partnering with giants like Ripple, Coinbase, and Kraken to support its strategy.

XRP Price Outlook

Ripple’s native token has been severely affected by the latest market crash, plunging well below the $1 psychological level and currently trading near $0.95.

According to some analysts, including Ali Martinez, the real bottom has yet to arrive. He recently noted that XRP has collapsed by 43% from its October high of $1.55, claiming this structure suggests the pullback could extend to as low as $0.78.