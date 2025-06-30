Spanish authorities, supported by Europol and law enforcement from Estonia, France, and the United States, have dismantled a major cryptocurrency investment fraud network responsible for laundering €460 million, worth almost $540 million, stolen from over 5,000 victims across the world.

On June 25th, the Guardia Civil arrested five individuals, three on the Canary Islands and two in Madrid, and conducted five targeted searches across these locations.

The Crackdown

Europol joined the investigation in 2023, when its financial crime team was delivering operational backing, coordination, and strategic assessments.

According to the official press release, the law enforcement agency deployed a crypto specialist to Spain on the action day to support local investigators. The arrests and seizures represent a significant disruption to the group’s operations, which had impacted victims across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

At the heart of this criminal enterprise was a complex international network designed to attract and defraud investors under the guise of profitable crypto investment opportunities. The scheme operated through a wide-reaching sales structure, which involved globally positioned associates who were tasked with soliciting investments via phone calls, emails, and social media platforms.

These individuals persuaded victims to transfer funds through a mixture of cash withdrawals, bank transfers, and cryptocurrency transactions. Investigators believe that the leaders of the organisation directed this operation with meticulous coordination, by using front companies and proxy representatives to maintain the illusion of legitimacy while funnelling stolen assets into accounts controlled by the network.

To manage and obscure the movement of stolen funds, the criminal network established a complex banking and corporate infrastructure based in Hong Kong, and allegedly leveraged payment gateways and user accounts registered under false identities across multiple cryptocurrency exchanges.

In a statement, Europol said,

“Online fraud is an epidemic affecting EU citizens, businesses and public institutions alike. The scale, variety, sophistication and reach of online fraud schemes is unprecedented. Europol expects online fraud to outpace other types of serious and organised crime as it is being accelerated by AI, aiding social engineering and access to data.”

Criminal Use of Bitcoin, Monero, and Stablecoins in Fraud

Europol had previously reported that Bitcoin remains the top choice for criminals, particularly ransomware groups, due to its accessibility. However, privacy-focused Monero was also seeing growing adoption among criminals who sought greater anonymity.

The agency also highlighted investment frauds using Tether (USDT) on Tron for low-fee transactions. It also noted increased use of encrypted messaging apps and underground banking for cash-to-crypto exchanges, which complicated law enforcement efforts due to privacy laws and offshore service providers.