Europe’s Largest Asset Manager Launches Tokenized Fund on Ethereum

Europe’s leading asset manager Amundi is launching the first tokenized money market fund, and it has chosen the Ethereum blockchain.

Amundi has launched Europe’s first tokenized share of a money market fund (AMUNDI FUNDS CASH EUR), making it available through both traditional and blockchain-based distribution, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The fund uses distributed ledger technology and the public Ethereum blockchain “to ensure transparent record-keeping of fund units and traceability of transactions,” technology partner CACEIS stated.

CACEIS is providing the tokenization infrastructure and a digital platform for subscriptions and redemptions. The first transaction was recorded on November 4 on the Ethereum network.

Europe’s €2.2T Asset Manager

Amundi is the region’s leading asset manager and one of the tenth largest globally, with around 2.2 trillion euros in assets under management. It serves 100 million clients, including individuals, institutions, and corporates, and employs 5,700 professionals across 35 countries.

The tokenization initiative on Ethereum represents Amundi’s move toward digital asset distribution, positioning the firm at the forefront of blockchain adoption in traditional asset management.

“The tokenization of assets is a transformation set to accelerate in the coming years around the world. This first initiative on a money market fund demonstrates our expertise and the robustness of our methodology in covering concrete use cases,” said Jean-Jacques Barbéris, Head of Institutional and Corporate Clients, at Amundi.

The move is a significant development for Ethereum, solidifying its position as the industry leader in tokenizing real-world assets.

The value of tokenized assets on-chain is currently at an all-time high of $36 billion, according to RWA.xyz.

Ethereum Still Dominates RWA Tokenization

Ethereum remains the industry-dominant player for RWA with around 64% market share of value. This dominance climbs to over 72% when layer-2 networks are included. Ethereum also hosts more than 60% of stablecoins, reports RWA.xyz.

The BlackRock BUIDL fund is the largest on Ethereum with $2.3 billion in total asset value, while Franklin Templeton’s money market fund has more than $825 million in assets. Both funds also have a small share tokenized on other chains.