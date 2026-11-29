The Quantum Act's own text sets no budget for the fund, and Brussels wants it running by 2028.

EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said on Wednesday the bloc aims to build a ~€50 billion fund to take stakes in AI, quantum, and other critical tech companies.

Virkkunen, the European Commission’s Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy, gave that starting size for the fund to reporters in Strasbourg, AFP said.

The fund rests on the Quantum Act, a legislative proposal the Commission published the same day.

Joining the AI Race?

The Financial Times, citing two officials, reported that Brussels wants the fund to cut its reliance on US and Chinese technology. Private funding for European quantum startups reached €1.1 billion last year, against €7 billion in the US, according to the Commission.

The European Parliament and the Council will now consider the proposal, though it does not carry that exact figure and there’s no fixed budget allocated, and the act only empowers the Commission to set up the Sovereign Tech Equity Fund (STEF). However, Virkkunen said the fund would fill a long-running gap in Europe’s growth capital.

The EU would hold shares in STEF alongside member states and other public or private investors. The Commission plans to build it with the European Investment Bank Group and wants it running when the next long-term EU budget starts in 2028.

The act also covers the move to post-quantum cryptography. Its Q&A warns that sufficiently powerful quantum computers could break the encryption that protects sensitive data today. They want the move to start early, because data collected now could be decrypted later.

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For public bodies under the EU’s NIS2 cybersecurity rules, the act would require quantum-safe systems in tenders opened from six months after it takes effect. Where no quantum-safe product exists, those bodies would need a documented migration plan.

Ethereum Ranks AI Above Quantum

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) sign transactions with elliptic-curve cryptography, which a large quantum computer could break.

In October, Ethereum Foundation (EF) researcher Justin Drake warned that AI could break that cryptography first, possibly within months, but Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet pushed back, saying he saw no sign of an imminent breakthrough against Bitcoin’s signature scheme.

The Foundation’s plan moves validators to hash-based signatures and gives wallet users a way to switch. To keep security work in step with that plan, the Foundation has doubled the size of its protocol security team. It keeps 2029 as its internal deadline for the switch, while Drake has put forward December 2028.