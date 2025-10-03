Ethereum’s Next Big Move? Analyst Sees Fastest Rally in History if $5,200 Breaks

Ethereum (ETH) started October strong as it gained almost 9% within the first three days and reached close to $4,500 by Friday. The crypto asset’s current setup appears to be on the verge of breaking out from a re-accumulation phase.

Its bullish path hinges on holding $4,700 support.

Bold ETH Forecast

According to the analysis shared by Alphractal’s founder and analyst Joao Wedson, an important level to watch is $5,100. If Ethereum pushes past this point, a correction back toward $4,700 would actually be a healthy retest. This could set the stage for a much larger move.

However, $4,700 must hold as support; a breakdown below this level could derail the bullish trajectory. The bigger picture remains highly optimistic, and Alphractal is eyeing a target between $7,000 and $7,600 for the next leg up.

In fact, Wedson argues that a clean break above $5,200 could act as a trigger, catapulting Ethereum toward $7,000 in just hours or a few days. The outlook predicted that the market could soon witness one of the fastest and most decisive rallies in Ethereum’s history.

Analyst Ted Pillows also echoed a similar sentiment and said that $4,500 is currently acting as a resistance level. According to his analysis, a successful reclaim of this price point could trigger a swift rally toward the $4,700-$4,750 range.

Ethereum saw a significant boost yesterday with respect to institutional flows. According to data compiled by SoSoValue, spot ETH ETFs inflow recorded $307.1 million amidst renewed investor confidence in the asset. BlackRock led the charge, purchasing $177.1 million worth of ETH, accounting for more than half of the day’s total inflow. Fidelity’s FETH captured $60.71 million in inflows, followed by Bitwise ETHW with $46.47 million in inflows. Grayscale’s ETH ETF also brought in over $12 million in inflows on the same day.

These allocations from some of the largest asset managers highlighted growing institutional interest in Ethereum, especially amid the current market’s major rebound.

Supply Squeeze

Interestingly, Ethereum is also experiencing a supply squeeze as withdrawals from exchanges now outpace inflows. Data shows billions of dollars’ worth of ETH leaving trading platforms, which has pushed the Exchange Flux Balance into negative territory for the first time.

Where exchanges once accumulated ETH, they now struggle to keep up with demand. With available supply shrinking sharply, this imbalance could create a potent catalyst for price appreciation, as scarcity on exchanges may bolster buying pressure and trigger a historic Ethereum rally.