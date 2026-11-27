Ethereum developers have set December 16 as the date for Glamsterdam’s Hoodi testnet activation, after canceling an earlier test in October over concerns that the upgrade could break existing smart contracts.

The activation is scheduled for December 15 in UTC (19:12 UTC) at Epoch 143616.

Gas Changes

The October 26 test was called off after security firm ChainSecurity flagged that Glamsterdam’s proposed changes could affect how contracts already deployed on Ethereum behave. Despite those concerns, developers agreed during ACDC #192 to retain EIP-8037 without major changes.

The proposal increases the storage gas cost of creating new contracts from 32,000 to 183,600 units. This excludes additional transaction fees. Contracts built around the existing fee structure could run out of gas during execution following the change, and potentially end up causing transactions to fail.

Ethereum Foundation developer Marius van der Wijden estimates that around 15,000 contracts could be affected, while auditors and Foundation researchers have identified approximately 200 potential trouble spots. Developers have set December 15 as the deadline for teams to address critical issues, and remaining fixes are due by January 10. Glamsterdam’s mainnet rollout is expected in late January or early February, rather than earlier in January.

Developers also confirmed the execution payload verification mechanism during Thursday’s meeting.

Quantum Security Push

What remains unsolved is the discussion over FOCIL. The transaction inclusion mechanism is proposed for Hegotá, the upgrade following Glamsterdam, and is designed to prevent block builders from excluding transactions. Opposition to its inclusion has grown, and a decision has now been deferred to the next developer meeting.

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According to Caspar Schwarz-Schilling of EthLabs, FOCIL should be dropped to give developers more time to work on post-quantum signatures. He added,

“I don’t say this lightly. I deeply care about FOCIL and have strongly advocated for it myself, including for shipping it as early as Glamsterdam. I want FOCIL, or a variant of it, on Ethereum, and I’ll be among the first to push for it once we are pqai.”

EthLabs has been pushing for Ethereum to accelerate its quantum-resistance efforts, and has even targeted 2027, ahead of the timeline previously discussed by the researchers of the foundation. The lab has also shelved its proposal to shorten Ethereum’s block times from 12 seconds to 10 seconds, while arguing that quantum security should take precedence.

Developers are separately evaluating Keccak-256 as a potential universal hash function for future cryptographic protections.