After a brief dip below $2,500, Ethereum has bounced back to reclaim levels above that mark. Over the last week, the second-largest cryptocurrency registered a price jump of almost 8%.

Despite broader crypto market gains, retail investor activity in Ethereum remains notably subdued.

Retail Absence in Ethereum

Historically, Ethereum has seen spikes in retail trading frequency near local price tops, particularly during the 2021 bull run. However, this pattern is absent in the current cycle, according to the latest analysis by CryptoQuant.

While Bitcoin has climbed from $16,000 to over $111,000, Ethereum has not exhibited its typical altcoin outperformance. A brief uptick in retail engagement appeared around December 2024 but faded quickly following market turbulence sparked by US President Donald Trump’s tariff-related announcements, which dampened investor risk appetite.

CryptoQuant stated that retail investors have yet to re-enter the ETH market fully. The lack of retail participation suggests that the crypto asset’s rally may still be in an early phase, leaving room for potential upside as broader market sentiment recovers.

“Retail hasn’t entered the arena yet. And when retail is missing, you know what that means — the rally might still be in its early innings. There could be unpriced upside hiding in ETH.”

Steady Institutional Buying

Institutional interest, on the other hand, remains strong. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $248 million over the past week, with none of the nine funds reporting any outflows. Moreover, these ETFs logged multiple days of consistent inflows, which reflected steady institutional demand and growing confidence from larger investors.

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) led all spot Ethereum ETFs in weekly inflows as it attracted $136.4 million. It was followed by Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust (ETHE), which brought in $43.75 million, and Fidelity’s Ethereum Fund (FETH) with $38.82 million.

Grayscale’s Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) saw $24.64 million in inflows, while Bitwise’s Ethereum ETF (ETHW) added $5.69 million during the same period.