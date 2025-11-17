Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

Ethereum’s (ETH) Fate Hinges on This Crucial Level – Breakout or Breakdown Next?

Ethereum faces key test at $2,875. Traders eye support zones at $2,250–$2,620 if it fails. Reclaiming $3,500 may restart upside trend.
Olivia Stephanie
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 @ 10:47 UTC

Share:

Share:

Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $3,200 at press time, showing a small 24-hour drop and a 7-day loss of 11%. Attention is now on a key technical level near $2,875.

Market participants are watching to see if ETH can hold above this point or move lower into support zones highlighted by traders.

$2,875 Stands as a Crucial Level

Trader Crypto Patel has pointed to $2,875 as a key zone for Ethereum. He described it as a “make-or-break level,” noting that if bulls defend it, the path to $5,000 may open. The $2,875 level also matches the 0.382 Fibonacci area and sits near an unfilled Fair Value Gap (FVG), which has not yet been tested on the way up.

If ETH drops below this level, focus may shift to the range between $2,250 and $2,620. Patel identified this zone as a Bullish Order Block (OB), which includes the 0.5 to 0.618 Fibonacci retracement. He called it a “dream accumulation zone,” where long-term buyers might re-enter before a possible move toward $8,000–$10,000.

Current Support Around $3,100–$3,200

ETH is now trading inside a zone that has held up multiple times. Analyst Cipher X noted that the $3,100–$3,200 area has been defended by buyers in previous sessions.

“As long as this area holds the structure remains intact,” they said.

A move above $3,500 could set up a push toward the $4,200 to $4,500 range.

You may also like:

Daan Crypto Trades observed that ETH remains around the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement but isn’t near a clear support or resistance. “Pretty much in the middle of nowhere,” he said, adding that price would start to look stronger above $3,650. He also pointed to $2,800 as a major level to watch if the current zone breaks.

Moreover, trader Ted reported that ETH retested the $3,000 level and bounced. He said that a reclaim of $3,500 would give bulls some control. However, a failed retest could drag the price below $3,000 again. As previously reported, ETH is also testing the 50-week EMA around $3,200–$3,500, a level that was resistance for over a year. It is now being tested from the other side.

Market Activity and Institutional Interest

Ethereum’s fundamentals remain active. Vitalik Buterin shared a new “Trustless Manifesto,” calling for more decentralization and self-custody across the network. In corporate activity, SharpLink Gaming posted a 1,100% year-over-year revenue increase, helped by its Ethereum holdings.

On the trading side, Arthur Hayes sold 1,480 ETH for $4.7 million over the past two days. Still, observers noted that “it’s not possible to say that Hayes is always accurate,” referencing a previous low sell that was followed by a buyback at a higher price.

SPECIAL OFFER (Exclusive)
SECRET PARTNERSHIP BONUS for CryptoPotato readers: Use this link to register and unlock $1,500 in exclusive BingX Exchange rewards (limited time offer).

Tags:
Binance Ethereum Ethereum (ETH) Price
News Icon

About the author

Olivia Stephanie

Olivia Stephanie is a FinTech enthusiast with a sharp insight into financial markets. Her deep interest in economics and finance drives her exploration of blockchain innovations and the evolving world of cryptocurrencies.