Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

Ethereum Whales Go on Accumulation Spree as ETH Awaits Major Trigger

One analyst said Ethereum's 'ideal situation' is being maintained but it still needs a trigger.
Jordan Lyanchev

Share:

Share:

April ended as the second month in a row with gains for the second-largest cryptocurrency, which even tried another breakout over the past 12 hours before it was stopped at $2,350.

Whales have used this opportunity to accumulate more tokens, according to data provided by Ali Martinez, while other analysts believe there could be a more profound rally in the making.

Whales Are Buying

On-chain data shows that Ethereum whales had accumulated over 140,000 tokens in the past four days alone. The stash is worth more than $320 million at today’s prices. Such moves have a two-fold impact on the market as they reduce the immediate selling pressure and could also serve as an example for smaller investors.

The whales’ behavior builds on the previous accumulation spree by ETF investors. As reported over the weekend, market participants gaining exposure to ETH through the exchange-traded funds snapped a multi-month red streak by pouring over $350 million.

At the same time, the underlying asset ended April with a notable 7.3% increase, following a 7% rise in March. Before that, ETH was in a six-month price decline streak that began in September 2025.

Waiting for a Trigger

As mentioned above, ETH tried to break out in the past 12 hours after Iran sent a new proposal to the US but was quickly halted as Trump said he couldn’t imagine it would be a good one.

You may also like:

Popular analyst CW commented that high-leveraged ETH positions have increased only slightly, while shorts have declined. This small change hasn’t impacted the overall ‘ideal situation’ for the asset, but it still waits for a major trigger.

In a separate tweet, CW added that the Ethereum Open Interest is also showing an upward trend, which could be a healthier signal for a bigger move ahead.

Prefer CryptoPotato on Google News - Never miss a breaking move
SPECIAL OFFER (Exclusive)
Binance Free $600 (CryptoPotato Exclusive): Use this link to register a new account and receive $600 exclusive welcome offer on Binance (full details).

LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!

Tags:
Bitmine Immersion Technologies Ethereum (ETH) Price Tom Lee
News Icon

About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
Contact:

Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.