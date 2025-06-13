A deep-pocketed Ethereum whale is defying the current crypto bloodbath, scooping up tens of thousands of ETH while panic grips the broader market.

On June 13, blockchain tracking account Lookonchain revealed on X that the mysterious trader bought 48,825 ETH, worth approximately $127 million, from Coinbase and Wintermute, over an eight-hour period at an average price of $2,605 per coin.

Opportunity in Turmoil

This fresh accumulation came amid a brutal market rout sparked by reports of Israeli missile strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The preemptive move sent shockwaves through equities, commodities, and, most notably, digital assets, with more than $190 billion in crypto market value evaporating within hours, driving the price of Bitcoin (BTC) down nearly 5% to $103,000. Ethereum also suffered a similar fate, plunging from $2,760 to a low of $2,470, to erase gains from its recent surge to a 15-week high of $2,830 just days prior.

Currently, ETH is trading at about $2,520, down 8.6% in the last 24 hours. Still, it added an extra 2.3% over seven days, outpacing the broader crypto market’s rather measly 0.1% gain in that time.

Yet while retail traders fled for the exits, liquidating more than $1 billion in leveraged positions, this veteran whale saw an opportunity. And it isn’t their first strategic move: Lookonchain’s earlier posts traced their footsteps back to late April.

On April 27, the entity bought 600 BTC and 30,000 ETH, with the latter costing just under $55 million. Weeks later, on May 22, they sold that ETH at $2,621 each, netting about $23.73 million in profit. Undeterred by volatility, they plunged back in on May 26, acquiring another 30,000 ETH for $75.39 million at $2,513 per coin.

That batch was sold just three days ago on June 10 for $82.76 million, securing a further $7.3 million gain. Today’s $127 million buy marks the whale’s largest single accumulation spree yet, executed as retail traders jettisoned their holdings.

Confidence in a Rebound?

The move appears to be a calculated gamble that the recent plunge in ETH’s value is an overreaction. The whale often leverages OTC desks for discreet, large-scale moves, avoiding slippage and market impact, a luxury unavailable to retail.

Their proven track record of buying fear and selling into strength suggests they may view the dip below key technical and psychological support as a prime accumulation zone, betting on Ethereum’s strong fundamental backdrop, including sustained ETF inflows, a supportive U.S. regulatory shift, as well as Vitalik Buterin’s recently unveiled scaling roadmap updates.