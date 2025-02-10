Ethereum took center stage last week as its price dumped toward $2,100, sparking a surge in investor interest. The leading altcoin saw substantial buying during the dip, which resulted in impressive inflows of $793 million.

This was the first time in 2025 that Ethereum surpassed Bitcoin in terms of capital inflows.

According to the latest edition of CoinShares’ “Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report,” Bitcoin followed behind as it attracted inflows of $407 million. Globally, exchange-traded products (ETPs) now account for 7.1% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization, making them the largest single holder. Short-Bitcoin products experienced modest inflows of $0.1 million.

Additionally, XRP and Solana gained traction with inflows of $21 million and $11 million, respectively. Sui and Cardano also saw investor interest, bringing in $4.3 million and $2.6 million. Multi-asset products performed well, accumulating $14.4 million in inflows over the past week.

Zooming out, inflows into digital asset investment products continued for the fifth consecutive week, adding $1.3 billion and raising total inflows for 2024 to $7.3 billion. However, due to recent price declines, total assets under management in ETPs slipped to $163 billion from their late-January peak of $181 billion.

Despite market fluctuations, trading volumes held steady at $20 billion over the past week.

Regional investment trends showed strong inflows across multiple countries, with the United States leading at $1 billion. Next up were Germany, Switzerland, and Canada recorded significant investments of $61 million, $54 million, and $37 million, respectively, over the past week.

Brazil also attracted $23.1 million, followed by Sweden with $18 million and Australia with $4.7 million. However, Hong Kong emerged as an outlier from the trend as it experienced nearly $8 million in outflows.