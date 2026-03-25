Ethereum Stuck Near Break-Even Zone as Key Resistance Caps Upside

Ethereum steadied near $2,180 after modest daily gains, but remained down 6.3% on the week, as volatility eased even as conflicting claims of “productive” US talks and Iran’s outright denial added to geopolitical uncertainty.

With realized price acting as resistance, the leading crypto asset is struggling to break higher.

Realized Price Resistance

Ethereum appears to be trading within a short-term range, according to analyst Darkfost. The current price sits close to the crypto asset’s average realized price of $2,300, which indicates that a large share of holders are near break-even. Using standard deviation bands, the projected upper bound of the realized price stands at $5,300, while the lower bound is estimated at $1,150.

Current positioning places Ethereum near the midpoint of this range. In the current market conditions, the realized price is acting as a resistance level, which essentially means that some investors may view it as an opportunity to exit at cost.

Adding to this, separate on-chain data shared by analyst Wise Crypto revealed that a developing tug-of-war between large holders and accumulating investors brought back important levels into focus. The $2,027 zone emerged as critical support, while the crypto asset broke above a former resistance of $2,148 on Wednesday. The analyst had previously stated that a break above this could revive upward momentum, whereas a drop below support may expose ETH to further downside toward $1,928.

Earlier this week, another analyst, Ali Martinez, found that Ethereum is in a prime accumulation zone between $2,000 and $1,800. Notably, its MVRV ratio also dropped below 0.8, a level historically associated with undervaluation and prior market bottoms. This is in line with a developing ascending triangle on the weekly chart, while a recent bullish flip in the Supertrend indicator pointed to early signs of a possible trend reversal after a long period of consolidation.

Staking Surges

On the staking side of things, crypto staking provider Everstake stated that Ethereum may be entering a new phase. It was observed that the total amount of Ethereum staked has reached a record high. Around 38 million ETH is currently locked in staking, reducing the share of tokens available for trading in the market.

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According to the firm, this decline in liquid supply, alongside continued demand, is creating conditions that could support a stronger price environment.