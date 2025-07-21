Ethereum led digital asset inflows last week as it recorded a staggering $2.12 billion. The figure was nearly double its previous record.

This surge helped push total digital asset investment product inflows to an all-time weekly high of $4.39 billion, surpassing the prior record of $4.27 billion set after the US presidential election in December 2024.

Altcoins Join Ethereum’s Rally

In the latest edition of the ‘Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report,’ CoinShares revealed that Ethereum has been on a strong run. Inflows from the past 13 weeks now account for 23% of its total assets under management. This year alone, it has pulled in $6.2 billion and has already topped the full-year inflows seen in 2024.

This comes as total assets under management hit a record $220 billion, while global weekly trading turnover in ETPs also reached a record $39.2 billion.

Bitcoin attracted $2.2 billion in inflows this week, down from last week’s $2.7 billion. ETP trading volumes accounted for 55% of its exchange activity. Meanwhile, Solana led altcoin inflows with $39 million, followed by XRP at $36 million and Sui at $9.3 million. During the same period, Chainlink and Cardano recorded smaller inflows of $0.9 million and $0.3 million.

Multi-asset products were the only cohort to have recorded outflows of $16.4 million over the past week.

With altcoins pulling notable inflows, the data indicates growing investor appetite for assets beyond Bitcoin. In fact, QCP Capital noted that Bitcoin dominance slipped from 64% to 60% over the past week, while, at the same time, Ethereum’s market share rose from 9.7% to 11.6%. If this trend continues, QCP expects the next phase of altcoin season could already be underway.

Regional Crypto Flows

Flows were largely driven by the US, which attracted $4.37 billion during the week. Switzerland followed with $47.3 million, while Australia and Hong Kong recorded $17.3 million and $14.1 million, respectively. Canada also saw modest inflows of $3 million.

Brazil and Sweden, on the other hand, posted outflows of $28.1 million and $21 million. Germany also saw $15.5 million in weekly outflows.