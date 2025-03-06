Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to gain momentum as investor sentiment reaches its lowest point in the last year. Despite the gloom, some see this as a prime opportunity for a turnaround.

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has underperformed compared to other top assets, with prices hovering around $2,300.

Sentiment Hits Rock Bottom

Market intelligence platform Santiment reports that the social media buzz around Ethereum is at its most negative level in a year. The shift follows months of declining enthusiasm, with investors becoming overwhelmingly bearish since September 2024.

However, Santiment analysts suggest that despite the negativity, there could be a possible buying opportunity for contrarian investors. According to the findings, extreme bearish sentiment has historically preceded price rebounds, especially when market conditions stabilize.

Adding to the angst is the decreasing unrealized profit among those holding at least 100,000 ETH, popularly known as whales. Recently, analysts at CryptoQuant revealed that whale profits have returned to bear market levels, even as Ethereum doubled in value since the last crypto winter. The asset’s struggles have continued despite past network upgrades, such as Dencun improving its scalability and efficiency.

Broader market trends have also played a role in ETH’s struggles, with observers pointing to macroeconomic uncertainties and regulatory pressures as contributing factors to its weak performance.

Additionally, the ETH/BTC ratio has also declined, hitting a five-year low of 0.0246, which suggests that Bitcoin is absorbing more investor interest than Ethereum.

Market Performance

At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $2,300, marking a 3% gain in the last 24 hours but a 3.6% drop over the past seven days. Compared to the broader crypto market, which has seen a 7.4% uptick in the last week, Ethereum’s performance remains lackluster.

Across longer periods, the decline is more worrisome, with CoinGecko data showing the token is down 16.4% in the past fortnight. It is also in the red in the last 12 months, shedding as much as 40% of its value in that time.

Recently, ETH plunged to a 16-month low, following a marketwide dip that caused a liquidation loss of nearly $600 million, with the cryptocurrency bearing the brunt of the reversal. At the time, some market watchers predicted the possibility of its price going below $1,200, a level last recorded in late 2022.