For the fifth consecutive week, digital asset investment products attracted inflows, amounting to $785 million. This pushed total inflows for the year to $7.5 billion, eclipsing the previous high of $7.2 billion seen in February. The influx has now erased the $7 billion in outflows from the February-March downturn.

Interestingly, Ethereum stood out with strong performance.

According to the latest edition of CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, Ethereum experienced $205 million in inflows last week, bringing its year-to-date total to $575 million. This was indicative of a renewed investor confidence after the Pectra upgrade finally went live on May 7th, following a series of delays, as well as the appointment of co-executive director Tomasz Stańczak.

Bitcoin also saw notable inflows of $557 million, though down from the previous week, possibly influenced by the Federal Reserve’s continued hawkish stance. Meanwhile, short-bitcoin products attracted $5.8 million for the fourth consecutive week, which suggested investor hedging as prices climb.

During the same period, Sui and XRP recorded inflows of $9.3 million and $4.9 million, respectively, while Cardano and Chainlink posted smaller inflows of $0.5 million and $0.2 million. On the other hand, Solana witnessed $0.89 million in outflows, and multi-asset products saw a larger $2.9 million in withdrawals.

Regional investor sentiment showed clear divisions. The US, for one, saw strong weekly inflows of $681 million, with Germany and Hong Kong contributing $86.3 million and $24.2 million, marking Hong Kong’s largest since November 2024. Australia and Switzerland followed with modest inflows of $13.5 million and $2.7 million, respectively.

However, sentiment soured in Sweden, Canada, and Brazil, which recorded outflows of $16.3 million, $13.5 million, and $3.9 million over the past week, respectively.