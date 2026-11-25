Poseidon was long seen as the likely pick until newer proving systems made older and better-studied hash functions fast enough to use.

An Ethereum research team has recommended Keccak-256 for the network’s planned move to post-quantum cryptography.

The hash function is not the fastest, but it boasts a longer security record compared to other alternatives that the team had also considered.

Why Keccak-256 Came Out Ahead

“We recommend Keccak-256 as the hash function for Ethereum’s hash-based cryptography,” wrote Ethereum Foundation researcher Kev Wedderburn in a November 24 blog post, where he pointed out that the decision came from a multi-year review supported by several specialists.

A hash function turns data into a fixed-length digital fingerprint, and hash-based signatures depend heavily on the security of that function, because if it breaks, so will everything else.

Wedderburn, who created the Noir programming language, wrote that Keccak-256 has almost 20 years of cryptoanalysis behind it and a wider security margin, with Ethereum already using it for addresses and execution layer state. As such, the team felt that adopting it would mean that another general-purpose hash doesn’t have to be added to the protocol.

Alongside Keccak-256, the team looked at five other candidates, including Poseidon and Poseidon2, as well as BLAKE2, BLAKE3, and SHA-256. The two Poseidons were considered because they are easier to use in zero-knowledge systems, but proving technology developed recently can now handle conventional hash functions at the required speed.

BLAKE3 was the fastest option tested, but it has a relatively limited cryptanalysis record, while BLAKE2, which has been studied for much longer, didn’t have as deep a research record as other candidates. SHA-256, which is currently deployed in the consensus layer of Ethereum, posed yet another problem since the design of this function does not inherently produce the random-oracle properties required for certain signature algorithms built on hashes.

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On the other hand, Keccak-256 did not represent the most efficient hash algorithm. It performed slower than SHA-256 and was more difficult to prove than BLAKE3; however, its security history (no practical break of its full permutation), according to the research group, justified its adoption despite the inefficiency.

What the Recommendation Means for Ethereum

According to Wedderburn, the researchers recommended Keccak-256 for standard hashing, Keccak-duplex for cryptographic transformations, and SHAKE256 to generate pseudorandom data and derive keys.

Keccak and SHA-256 share the same underlying permutation and security properties, but their padding is different. The choice between them came down to their integration in Ethereum, with Keccak already an opcode extensively used in the network’s consensus and execution layers.

For many client developers, Wedderburn says the change would need little new code since execution layer clients already support Keccak-256. As CryptoPotato reported, Ethereum’s plan for wider quantum-readiness will also affect validator signatures, wallets, and data commitment, with the foundation warning that the transition could be more difficult than The Merge.